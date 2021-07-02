A couple of years ago I saw a middle-aged Caucasian couple and their three young children walk past the mayor’s office in Dededo. When I asked someone who they were, I was told that they were one of the Russian families that had just moved to Guam. Then in the following weeks others appeared. Russians? Where did they come from, I wondered.
Since we happened to be filming our documentary on homelessness at that time, I learned that two Russian families were housed in the Guma San Jose shelter. They all showed up for the dinners hosted by the Dededo Mayor’s Office at the time. But we were told that seven others were regular guests for the daily meals offered by Catholic Social Service in Hagatna. What was going on here? What were these Russians doing on Guam?
I couldn’t help but recall a visit I had made 10 years earlier to the Pacific Islands Club restaurant on Saipan. My friends and I noticed the well-groomed young mothers who seemed to be everywhere with their children – all of them speaking a language none of us recognized. Then we opened the menu and found to our surprise that, in addition to the usual Japanese translation, there was another in Russian. We surmised that the families we saw all around the place were visitors from Russia on vacation. Some of them, we learned, were on island not just for a few days, but for a month or two. They were evidently well-heeled Russian tourists, perhaps a few of the newly minted millionaires as the Soviet Union was falling apart.
Russian tourism in Saipan had just begun to take off about 2008, just as Chinese tourism had a few years earlier. This was the big hope for the revival of the industry that had been suffering from the decline in Japanese visitors over recent years. Guam was in much the same situation. The commonwealth and Guam had requested a visa waiver for Chinese and Russian visitors to make it easier for them to vacation in the islands. The waiver was granted, but the Russian tourist boom didn’t last very long. The Russian economy was in serious trouble and the value of the ruble plummeted.
Along with the high-end tourists during the brief Russian tourist surge came others with a different purpose in mind. They were the ones frightened by what was happening to their country, which was growing more authoritarian by the year. The new Russia seemed to have no place for them, so they left for the islands under the U.S. flag that travel agents in Russia had touted as special vacation spots.
How many Russians now live on Guam? At least 30 or 40, but it could be many more. Some put their number at 100 or 200, but this seems improbably high. Whatever their number, those who have remained on Guam are the leftovers from the mini-tourist boom of earlier years. Then, too, some arrived in Guam by way of Saipan.
Most of them are seeking asylum. Some claim they are persecuted because they are gay. Others say they are being chased down for political reasons by Putin’s vindictive government. One man testified that he fled to avoid false criminal charges that he believed would be made against him if he remained in Russia.
According to one Russian, some of his countrymen were living on the beach, and others in old shipping containers. The more fortunate ones are able to afford temporary housing or find a room with a charitable family in exchange for small services. But none of them are prepared to live this way for long. Only a few have found jobs here on island, and because of their nationality they do not qualify for most government assistance. Those who are not yet homeless find their resources dwindling with each passing month. Meanwhile, some say that they sense a growing resentment from local people.
Meanwhile, some of the Russians have been waiting as long as five years for a response to their appeal for asylum. Just two years ago all petitions for asylum were suspended, and the process has not been resumed since. In desperation they began a hunger strike and have staged protests from time to time to draw attention to their plight.
In short, the asylum seekers, who had hoped to be able to enter the U.S., are trapped here until they are granted permission to travel to the mainland. Their number is small. They have not crawled under the fence exactly or jumped the border wall, even if they did enter Saipan or Guam as tourists and made their claims for asylum once they had arrived. They don’t pose much of a threat to the jobs and security of this island, much less the U.S. They are simply the latest to show up with the plea that we honor what is written on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor ...”
Must it take a lifetime for them to get a response to their request?
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.