Sånta Marian Kåmalen, this year’s queen

Tony Palomo and Dr. Katherine Aguon, both well-known for their work in documenting the resiliency of the CHamoru people during World War II, jointly published an article entitled “Chamorros’ Instinctive Ability to Survive During Japanese Occupation” which appeared in the 2001 Guam Liberation Day booklet.
In an account of the days leading up to what is now commemorated as an important day to remember in the historical annals of the Second World War as it played out in our island, they wrote, “With the coming of the American invasion forces on 21 July 1944, for the Japanese defenders responsible for repelling the Americans, Guam would indeed become a hell on earth. The full liberation of Guam took three weeks with 1,800 U.S. servicemen killed, with total casualties at 7,400. Japanese casualties were about 17,500.”
They recounted the death toll and horrific wartime experiences endured by the CHamoru people thusly, “During the nearly three years of occupation 1,170 Chamorros were killed, with another 14,721 suffering from atrocities of war – beatings, forced labor, torture, rape, murder, beheadings, massacres, forced marches and concentration camps.”
This past week and in the weeks leading up to July 21, ceremonies honoring the fallen and the few remaining war survivors have taken place in massacre and internment sites across the island. These remembrances culminated in the more festive 78th Annual Liberation Day parade. As with most past parades, morning showers cooled the air. Paradegoers and those marching in the parade or on beautiful floats and other vehicles were undaunted.
This year’s parade had a very special guest. The beloved status of our island patroness and queen, Santa Marian Kamalen led the celebration in a truck bedecked with red roses and white orchids. As she passed, the crowds lined up on both sides of Marine Corps Drive from Adelup to the Chief Kepuha Loop, her devotees braved the rain to pay her homage with kisses, prayers and more flowers to show their love. It was a heartwarming sight to behold.
The decision to have Santa Marian Kamalen lead the parade this year has been criticized by some who believe that she should have stayed enshrined in her niche at the cathedral. Perhaps we need to be reminded that as with numerous occasions in the past, since Santa Maria floated ashore to make Guam and the Marianas her home hundreds of years ago, she has always led our people out of crisis after crisis. We are just emerging from the COVID pandemic that has hit our island hard. Nearly 400 Guam residents died due to the virus and its complications. What more fitting way to express our faith and thanksgiving to our patroness than to have her lead the commemorative parade after three years of enduring shutdowns and protocols that suspended traditional July 21st activities while the pandemic raged. Many war survivors lost their lives to COVID-19.
Japanese Imperial Forces bombed Guam on Dec. 8, 1941, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Many faithful were gathered at the church in Hagatña for the First Holy Communion mass at 8 a.m. when Bishop Olano announced to the congregation that Japan had invaded Guam. Massgoers, my mom and family members among them, were urged to take cover with their loved ones. Santa Maria was left to stand guard in her niche. Shortly after the occupation, Mom, Mariquita Calvo Torres at the time, who served as the Kamarera or caretaker for Santa Marian Kamalen, urged her father and brothers to go to the capital and rescue the statue from destruction or desecration.
They traveled on carabao cart from their ranch in Padu’. She often told us about how she claimed to have owned the statue so that she could be given permission to take her. The Japanese had set up headquarters in the church. Pale’ Duenas was present when the family came to take the statue. He went along with Mom’s claim so that the statue of Santa Marian Kamalen could be hidden in a safe place. She spent three years in hiding in a cave during the war. The CHamoru people prayed incessantly to ask for her intervention.
Santa Marian Kamalen was honored in the first celebration marking the commemoration of Guam’s liberation by the U.S. military from the Japanese occupation. Similarly, she leads us out of the pandemic crisis with joy and hope. Biba!