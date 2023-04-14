A TV news story on March 21 shocked us a lot. Reporter Matsuki Hirayama revealed a man arrested twice before on allegations that he sexually molested young boys unbelievably got approval to become a foster parent.
According to the report, the man was facing an indictment for allegedly molesting a foster child multiple times since the boy was placed in the man’s care in February. The foster child was finally removed from the man after the case surfaced in the middle of March.
Hirayama also reminded the audience that it’s not the first or even the second time the man’s name appeared in court records in recent years. “Even a quick search online – 2018 reports show” the man “was arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges. In November of last year,” the man “was arrested again for allegedly molesting a young boy known to him.”
So, we want to ask the same questions that Hirayama asked in the report. How did the system miss those records? How was the man still able to get approval to be a foster parent?
Also in the report, Attorney General Douglas Moylan told Hirayama that “civil and criminal investigations are underway.” We hope the AG’s office would really take action and figure out what went wrong because it is so ironic that the case was revealed right before April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Fortunately, there was good news in our community, too. The Guam Daily Post’s news story on March 24 informed the community that two GTA cable splicers who were on duty at Mangilao noticed a girl in an abandoned building close by and reported it. Their decision to act brought the girl, who was missing for several days, back home to her family.
According to the police statement, the 15-year-old girl ran away from her Yigo home on March 19 and the community was asked to be on the lookout for the teen. The family members of the teen also asked the community on social media for help locating the girl. Their plea caught the attention of Cody Ogo and Jonie Herradura, the two employees of GTA, who “saw something and said something.”
We are glad to see Jonie Herradura mentioned, in a press release from GTA, that “We hope our actions inspire others to be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Together, we can make our community a safer place for everyone.”
This is a great example of how everybody can play an active role in our community to ensure the safety and well-being of the place we call home. It also perfectly justifies the importance of the 2023 National Child Abuse Prevention Month’s theme – Building Together: Prevention in Partnership, that recognizes all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need well before they are in crisis.
Nonprofit organization Prevent Child Abuse America had encouraged people to wear blue on March 31 to kick off its 2023 campaign. The organization also has picked April 19 as nationwide digital advocacy day to encourage people to contact their members of Congress to advocate for increased investments for Title II, Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention grants, of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to provide states and communities the resources to implement community-based solutions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa and the Virgin Islands are eligible to receive funds under the CBCAP program. So, people in our island community were also encouraged to contact our congressman, James Moylan, to advocate for increasing the fund and having the fund benefit our island community with preventing child abuse and neglect.
In addition, President Joe Biden called on all Americans, in the proclamation announced by the White House on March 31, to “observe this month by joining together as a nation to promote the safety and well-being of all children and families and to recognize the child welfare professionals and allies who work tirelessly to protect our children.“
The proclamation also honored the strength and resilience of brave survivors. The president reminded us that, “Yet millions of children of every race, religion and background face neglect or physical, emotional or sexual abuse in America every year. It can leave deep, lasting scars, making it harder to learn in school, to form trusting relationships, to build self-esteem and to escape cycles of abuse long-term.” The Department of Justice is therefore "providing resources to Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country that support child abuse victims by supporting law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute child abuse and funding law enforcement task forces to combat online child exploitation.”
President Biden also mentioned that he has already signed legislation eliminating the federal statute of limitations for child sex abuse crimes so justice can still be done even after survivors become adults.
“That is on all of us,” the proclamation emphasized. We agree and we want to join with the White House to encourage people to visit childwelfare.gov to learn more about how to recognize and report child abuse or neglect, as well as how to support loving families and safe communities because child abuse and neglect are absolutely preventable, especially if most people in the community work together to address it and “see something and say something.”
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. With solid experience of more than 25 years in health promotion, he is currently leading Guåhan Global Foundation as its president to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.