Recently, a video surfaced on social media where we witnessed the beating of a 17-year-old Guam resident at the hands of two men in Mangilao. In conversations, online and otherwise, throughout the island, many weighed in on what this video depicted; some showing racial bias or baiting, and some denouncing or defending “street justice.” As time progressed, news reports revealed the alleged attack was based on incorrect information: The 17-year-old was not who the attackers believed him to be. In the aftermath of arrests and interviews, our community hopes to get to true justice via our legal system.
I share my take on this incident. First, I know the Garcia family. Dad Jeff was the head coach and play caller for the youth football Matua Giants about 10 years ago. My son was a couple years younger than the boys Jeff coached so I watched from the sidelines and watched him call plays and manage the team. It is commendable to donate one’s time to coach kids. I coached son Jonah and watched him play both ways – offense and defense as a 13-year-old. He was a bit goofy, as most 13-year-olds, but a very good kid, always respectful and always played very hard. I also coached Jonah's sister. She was a youthful dynamo playing a big boys game and making the boys look foolish at times. And now she’s turning heads in college rugby in the states. So what makes this family go off on a 17-year-old boy is exactly what I was thinking as soon as I knew what was happening and who was involved.
Second, I will not make any excuses nor defend what unfortunately happened to the 17-year-old. The jurisprudence system will flush that out eventually, it always does. What I will state is our community as a whole is on edge because we do not feel safe anymore. There is a rise in break-ins, burglaries, automobile chases, mug shots in the news outlets. Every day, we all see it: graphic videos circulating on neighborhood WhatsApp chat groups, headlines in the news. It has not slowed and I fully expect it will continue.
Criminals are emboldened because they believe they can get away with their wrongdoings. Why? One major reason is our law enforcement infrastructure has failed because GPD is understaffed and police officers are underpaid.
Conversely, in 2012, then-fire chief Joey San Nicolas briefed me on the status of the Guam Fire Department recruit cycle that year: 1,000-plus applicants for 30 slots. My eyes popped. Why is GFD such a highly sought-after job/career? Well, for starters, they get paid very, very well. And that's a credit to past GFD leadership who lobbied legislators for premium pay scales. The exact same policy should apply to our front-line Guam Police Department officers.
Guam needs more street cops, more police cars, more equipment. We need to use more technology: cameras at stop lights for red-light runners. The bad guys will continue their ways while locals feel they have to fend for themselves. We must attack this for what it is: Recent criminal activity is driven by the thirst and addiction for illegal substances. Meth is destroying people and fentanyl – death in pill form – is right around the corner. And the fact that we all, at one time or another, have to look over our shoulders whenever we’re walking from a store to our cars says all we need to know: We do not feel safe anymore.
Finally, back in the ‘70s, there was a Superior Court judge on Guam named Paul J. Abbate. He was a living criminal deterrent. You show up in front of him and it was either jail or the military – if he was so inclined to sentence you with that option. Otherwise, it was straight to jail. Fast forward to 2022, Douglas Moylan, newly elected attorney general, has already stated his intentions to work closely with islandwide leadership and federal law enforcement to curb criminal activity. He’s a hard-liner for sure, so criminals beware. We must return to being a safer community, otherwise, what are we all working so hard for?
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years and served as chief of staff to former Gov. Eddie Calvo from 2011-2015.