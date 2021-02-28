This week, the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru officially inaugurated its Sagan Finamta’ CHamoru, also known as the CHamoru Revitalization Center. A fresh breeze kept those who gathered for this ritual cool under the palapåla pitched in the parking lot adjacent to the Kumisión’s office in Tiyan. We observed COVID-19 protocols.
Top island leaders joined several Kumisión members, our administrator, staff and other honored guests to witness and bless the event, among them our Maga’håga, Segundo Maga’låhi, the speaker of the Legislature, president of the Mayors' Council, presidents of Guam Community College and the University of Guam. Former Speaker Won Pat who pushed through the legislation creating the Guam Heritage Act of 2016 reestablishing the Kumisión was also present. Five-year old Månnge’ Muna served as the youngest techa ever, as she recited the Inifresi, sang Fanohge CHamoru and prayed – all in CHamoru. What a way to celebrate Mother Language Day.
The Kumisión is dedicated to ensuring the continuity of the language, history and culture of the taotao tåno’. Central to that mission is the concept of famta’, which the Chamorro-English Dictionary by Topping, Ogo and Dungca defines as “propagated, be produced by generation … become popular.” Sagan Finamta’ CHamoru literally means the place for propagating CHamoru.
The Miriam-Webster Dictionary defines propagate this way: “to pass along to offspring; to cause to spread out and affect a greater number or greater area, extend; to foster growing knowledge of, familiarity with, or acceptance of something, such as an idea or belief; publicize.” Clearly this term has such a depth of meaning. All of its various definitions align extremely well with the CHamoru understanding of famta’.
In order to perpetuate the language of our ancestors, we must pass it along to our offspring. Intergenerational use of the language is key to preservation and continuity. The UNESCO assessment of language vitality and endangerment links language viability to it being spoken at home between all generations in a household. The Kumisión’s partnerships with the Hurao Academy and the Guam Department of Education's CHamoru language and culture program to grow young speakers and enhance their language learning experience with parental and grandparental support is a cornerstone of the Revitalization Center’s operations.
The Kumisión is also engaged in championing CHamoru literacy. Propagation strategies include: 1) various wordlists like frequently misspelled words, an e-version of the orthography, lists of CHamoru books for students of all ages, and other resources on the Kumisión’s website; 2) multimedia products being aired on Guam PBS as part of the Minatåyan series and the Fino’ i Diha featured in the Guam Daily Post; 3) a colorfully illustrated CHamoru Pictionary for children which is being widely distributed in Guam’s public and private schools; and 4) Virtual CHamoru study groups and classes being led by Kumisión members for islanders here and abroad.
The Kumisión is fully engaged in partnering with UmeyakCHamoru.com and CHamoru-serving agencies in GovGuam to leverage spoken and written CHamoru. A spell it right! campaign promoting the orthographically correct spelling of the word CHamoru is a classic example of the Kumisión’s efforts to foster acceptance of the Guam Orthography.
Community service is an important way to publicize its work, foster knowledge and fulfill the Kumisión’s mandates as stipulated by law. The transition from orality to literacy is not an easy task for CHamoru speakers. It requires patience and guidance. Kumisión members are reaching out to their village communities, schools, businesses and most especially to families to join the effort to standardize, write more and speak frequently in our indigenous language.
There are several other areas that are central to the work of the Kumisión. As the Place Names Commission, it is responsible for researching and restoring traditional naming practices. Clan names are often linked to their places of residence. So, the Kumisión has established both a place names and genealogy lab at the Revitalization Center along with a recording studio to document spoken CHamoru and grow its virtual CHamoru archives.
The Kumisión is working hard to expand its footprint in a centralized area in Hagåtña equal to its mission. For now, follow our Tiyan signs and stop by to pick up your copy of the orthography, Spell It Right car stickers or Children’s Pictionary. Join us in this great propagation adventure!