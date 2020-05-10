Linangitan is defined in the CHamoru-English Dictionary by Topping, Ogo, and Dungca as “heavenly, sublime, resembling heaven.” I have always heard this term used in reference to Our Lady. It is often cited in novenas as a lavish form of praise for the Mother of Our Lord, who represents the paragon of admirable virtue. In CHamoru, this word is also used to describe virtuous women. It is an honorific title we reserve for our own mothers, grandmothers, and godmothers as a symbol of our respect and tribute to the maternal figures in our lives.
Today is Mother’s Day. What a beautiful way to celebrate mothers by recognizing their Marian attributes and paying them honor. We all know that not every mother has acted in heavenly ways, starting with Eve. My point is that one rises above all women to rightfully claim that coveted title, the Queen of Heaven and Earth herself. To us devotees on Guam and throughout the Marianas, she is known as Santa Marian Kåmalen. To other believers the world over, she is known by many other names. To her son, she was Nåna.
I often wonder how that modest young Jewish woman who lived over 2000 years ago and became a humble carpenter’s wife would feel if she knew, when she said YES to God’s plan for her, that she would become the most revered woman on earth. Many royal personages have attempted to emulate her virtuosity and steal the limelight from her unassuming presence through their own claim to virtue. None have succeeded. She has shown us that you don’t have to be rich and famous to be queen.
My earliest childhood recollections of Santa Maria were of her crowning in the month of May. I remember that a young girl from the parish or Cathedral Grade School would be selected to crown her statue with flowers during mass on May 1st. We would sing the popular hymn, “O Mary, we crown thee with blossoms today, queen of our people, queen of our land …” We also crowned Santa Maria at nåna’s home as we prayed the rosary each night during her month; each of us children in the family jockeying to be chosen to do the crowning.
To this day, we continue to practice the ritual of crowning Santa Marian Kåmalen every night during her novena leading up to her feast day on December 8th. One of the angels is selected to crown her with flowers at the beginning of the Mass. And again, during the novena, the angels and archangels gather around at the foot of the altar to pay her homage. Their beautiful voices fill the church with “chålao nanan mami, I abe Maria, paopao na nina’e i taotao-mu siha.”
This past Saturday, May 2nd on Guam – May 1st in other places, Catholic archdioceses around the world rededicated themselves to Our Lady. Archbishop Byrnes began this commemorative day on our island with a Mass at 5 a.m. Shortly thereafter, something quite remarkable happened. Church leaders brought Santa Marian Kåmalen down from her throne at the Cathedral-Basilica, put her on the back of a pickup truck and took her for a drive around the island to visit her children.
This had never been done before. We have always come to her. But because of the corona (crown) virus, we have had to stay home. And so, she came to us. She heard our “mayday, mayday” distress call and answered. “I’m here.” We lined the streets in masks, waving white handkerchiefs and showering her with flowers. Our Queen visited us in a pickup, how cool and island-style is that. We laughed, we cried! The resounding message I heard throughout the day on social media can be summed up this way, “please, let this be our island wide May crowning ritual in the years to come.“
Biba Santa Marian Kåmalen, etmås Linangitan na Nåna!