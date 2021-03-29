A year ago, the world suddenly locked down in fear over a virus.
And a year ago today, in the midst of the confusion, tragedy struck our family.
Our son Ben’s girlfriend, Sarah, who had been stranded at her college in Wyoming, collapsed in her dorm.
And just like that, life changed for everyone.
Sarah had blood clots in her brain. She was airlifted to Denver. The prognosis was grim.
Her family, Ben, our family and our mutual church family were in shock.
The prayers began immediately.
When one is faced with death, there are no platitudinous prayers. Prayer becomes passionate, focused and constant. “Pray without ceasing” becomes a reality.
For the next four months, we prayed for everything.
We prayed her parents through COVID restrictions — through airports and to the hospital.
We prayed them into the hospital when they had been told no visitors would be allowed.
We prayed for strength for her parents and protection for her.
We prayed for Ben, whose world had been rocked.
One by one, the prayers were answered: Sarah survived. When she was brought out of sedation, she responded to stimuli. Every day, there were reports of little improvements.
She was out of intensive care in a month, and was later transferred to one of the best neurological rehab hospitals in the country. She went into that hospital half-paralyzed.
Two months later, she walked out of the hospital, saw Ben coming down the sidewalk, and ran into his arms crying.
Since then, Sarah and her family have relocated to California. Thanks to continued fear and governmental heavy-handedness, Ben has not been able to visit.
Sarah has finished multiple courses of therapy, improved enough to have medications removed from her regimen, and is planning to go back to college. After her experience, she wants to be a nurse.
Throughout the course of her illness, the edicts of man caused much trouble. Her parents, who never had the SARS-CoV2 virus, were kept from their daughter’s bedside. Her boyfriend, who endured the first round of quarantine jail when he returned from surprising her in Denver, has not been able to visit again due to lockdowns in California.
But through it all, the edicts of God were greater. He preserved her life, walked with her through the valleys and sustained her through the long days of rehab. And He continues to give her little improvements daily.
Sarah’s life is a testament of God’s presence in our midst.
He is still in control.
Now and forever.