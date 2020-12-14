Maybe Guam should take a look at our bigger brother Hawaii where they have borrowed $750 million to cover their government payroll and then added an additional $250 million line of credit on top of that.
Or the fact that Gov. David Ige has notified Hawaii government employees that they will face mandatory furloughs of two working days each month – of roughly 9-10% of their wages – beginning in January 2021 due to the poor spending habits in that state.
My guess is we will be seeing more of the same in other states and territories as well when the free federal dollar supply begins to run dry.
The reaction that this and other governments have had to the COVID-19 pandemic has literally destroyed previously vibrant private economies while at the same time allowing far too many government employees to stay on payrolls while their offices and services were closed to the public.
That said, my hat is off to the hardworking medical, public safety, fire, power, water, trash collection and other essential employees who have continued to work throughout this pandemic. They deserve our unending thanks.
But what about the thousands of government employees who have not worked at their normal job sites but instead stayed home and continued to receive their paychecks? What are the results of that decision on the part of the governor?
Could we too be facing a situation similar to that of Hawaii when federal funds run out and local revenues have been drastically reduced because of previously poor decision-making?
One of the results of this decision-making is that tens of millions of dollars will be lost in driver and vehicle license renewals, not to mention all of the delays that will occur in the issuance of all those licenses and registrations. Plus, the cost in man-hours of those delays as well.
Were these really nonessential functions of the government? If so, why do we then need them to return?
What about our Legislature? It disappeared for the first few weeks of the pandemic and since that time has essentially functioned on a part-time basis. What about a permanent part-time Legislature in the future?
Or, what about our children and schools? DoDEA schools have managed to reopen successfully, but what has happened to our public school system and all of the employees who continue to draw their normal wages?
All this while at the same time closing literally thousands of businesses on Guam that had previously pumped money into the GovGuam coffers while simultaneously allowing specific, so-called essential businesses to remain open.
Can people not contract the virus in these so-called essential businesses? Cannot other smaller, so-called nonessential businesses also comply with COVID-19 rules of masks, hand-washing and distancing?
Some stores are essential but active portions of the government are not. Does that mean we do not need the massive volume of government that we currently have?
Maybe it is the right time to reassess what is really needed in our government and purge the nonessential portions that have essentially remained inactive or worked on a part-time basis during this pandemic. At the very least reduce their current size.
COVID-19 may well have been the justification this government needed to shut down certain sectors and turn others into part-time operations.
Stay vigilant, folks!
Esta
----
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.