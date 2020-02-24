For the last three years, my daughter, Deborah, has been in high school.
This has been a stretch for me, since I am a 30-year veteran home-school mom. Overall, I do not like school. I believe “school” as we know it in the 21st century is the worst way to educate children, especially children with developmental disabilities.
Yet, my child is in school.
I enrolled her because the people who have assisted me with Deborah’s development the last 18 years suggested I do so for social reasons. She needed a change from Mom and she needed the opportunity to interact with other adults and others her own age.
And she needed friends.
I expressed this need to Deborah’s team in more than one meeting. I really did not know how she would make friends being self-contained most of the day.
But something wonderful has happened.
First, it was one girl at lunch.
Then another.
And another.
Every morning, they meet her to walk her to class. In the afternoons, they often walk her to the bus.
And last week, when we celebrated Deborah’s 20th birthday with a party at school, they all came to celebrate.
Although I was offered a seat with the group at the table, I opted to sit apart because I wanted to watch.
There was much laughter.
And many smiles.
And lots of hugs.
Her normal friends don’t always understand her — they asked me what she was saying when she was teasing them — but that did not matter. They just kept bantering and laughing.
When Deborah was singled out to blow out the candle on the cake, she hesitated. She hugged her friend for support. And then together, they blew it out.
Before the party ended, we took pictures — Deb with this friend, Deb with that friend, Deb with all her friends, Deb with her own teachers, Deb with teachers who don’t have her in class but who have come to know her.
And in every one, my daughter was smiling. A genuine, joyful smile, the kind of smile that I’ve rarely seen since she became sick.
“Do you remember when you said you wanted her to have friends?” one of her teachers asked. “This is what you wanted.”
I nodded.
Teachers who accept her and enjoy her.
Friends who want to be with her.
Such a blessing.
Maybe school is not so bad after all.