Somehow a large part of the population and most media have convinced themselves that science is the final word on just about everything, most recently, COVID-19. There are many to point fingers at when calling out failures in handling this crisis, and scientists cannot be excluded. If you think politicians have been wishy-washy, take a walk with me along Science Street in the coronavirus neighborhood to see how unreliable these authoritarians have been.
Let’s start at the top, shall we?
On Jan. 14, 2020, the venerable World Health Organization tweeted, “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China.” And then it kind of went silent.
Months later, on April 6, it issued an interim guidance on the use of masks in the context of the pandemic which said, “Medical masks should be reserved for health care workers. The use of medical masks in the community may create a false sense of security.” In this same document, it advised decision makers that the “wide use of masks … carries uncertainties and critical risks.”
If you recall, April 6 was a particularly dark day. New York’s immense Javits Center was converted into a hospital to handle the overflow from Manhattan’s intensive care units. The British prime minister was admitted to intensive care because of the virus. There was nothing that vaguely indicated the pandemic was slowing down. Yet the WHO wasn’t convinced that masks were important for community members, or that they offered any kind of significant help managing the disease.
Two months, many cases and deaths later, on June 5, the WHO updated this document and its advice to decision makers stayed the same. In a nutshell, it claimed that there simply wasn’t enough information to recommend that the general public should mask itself, so it didn’t. By June 5, the U.S. had logged 102,101 coronavirus-related deaths.
Interestingly, four days earlier, on June 1, the United Nations declared that Central and South America were “intense zones “ for COVID-19 transmission. In fact, the executive director for the WHO itself, declared that the “Americas was home to 5 of the 10 highest number of cases in the previous 24 hours.”
Incredibly, the WHO maintained that masks for the general public were not necessary.
If lack of scientific information was the reason this tower of authority remained hesitant to recommend wide use of masks, such data arrived via the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on July 6, in a document signed by 239 scientists. It stressed the importance of recognizing that COVID-19 is released via casual breathing and talking, and can “remain aloft in air and pose a risk of exposure at distances beyond 1 to 2 meters from an infected individual.”
The WHO remains unconvinced.
Really, from the public’s perspective, why should a directive from any health official matter when science itself isn’t particularly helpful with practical information? There is really no secret why people are fighting with each other over masks, and why so many remain unconvinced that wearing one might be helpful. If the World Health Organization shrugs at it, why should everyday Joe be so diligent?
If it sounds like I’m making a case to dismiss scientists and their work, I’m really not. They do important work, even though it is not always useful to the general public. I mean, is knowing that volcanoes are still active on Venus that important? Rather, I am proposing that we understand clearly what they do, and how we should incorporate their work into our decisions in our communities and personal lives.
Over the years, I’ve actually worked with a few scientists so here’s what I know: What rings true about most of them is that they never claim to know the truth. They study and research to find answers, but they never promise or offer the truth. The media and celebrities who cry out, “Listen to science!” have imposed a disservice upon the public and scientists.
Science does not hold the answer for much. Science is a discipline of study, a method of understanding things, for example, if mini-Neptunes could be irradiated ocean planets. If you don’t believe me, just look at Science Daily’s website – it’s there. While many famous people feel that it can offer the truth and, therefore the way, I feel that perhaps it should not.
Look at the World Health Organization. We’ve been mistakenly looking at it for guidance, but they are only scientists who are data driven. Even in the case of the airborne transmission of COVID-19, the WHO isn’t convinced that 239 scientists offer enough data to make a recommendation on masks.
The lesson here is that a scientific finding is not, nor has ever been, more reliable than a politician’s promise. As you can see, a consensus among scientists is as much a popularity contest as is a political campaign. Use your head, it’s where common sense lies, or should.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.