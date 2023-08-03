A wise man once said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and few minutes of cyber incident to ruin it.” In today’s digital age, the internet has become an integral part of our lives, offering countless opportunities for communication, education and entertainment. But like most things in life, these advantages come with significant risks especially for vulnerable groups like our children and the elderly.
It’s not surprising that we’ve seen a rise in remote learning and digital usage among our youth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Department of Education issued nearly 8,000 laptop computers to middle and high school students for remote learning. Intended to aid our young students, this increased digital access also spotlighted the need to safeguard their online experiences.
Since then, the need has only grown. Studies by cybersecurity experts continue to identify a number of security risks for young children – from cyberbullying to cybergrooming and other exposure to inappropriate content. The unintentional sharing of personal information puts kids at particular risk of identity theft as online predators often exploit their innocence and trust. For example, one study by international market research institute, iconkids & youth found that up to 40% of kids disclose sensitive data about themselves on social media including the places they visit, their parents’ income, and their home address.
The study also revealed some concerning, albeit expected, statistics: An overwhelming 73% of teenagers cannot imagine life without their smartphones, 40% are glued to their phones during mealtimes, and 53% remain engrossed in their devices during gatherings with family and friends. While social networking and online gaming dominate their digital landscape, these platforms often expose them to encounters with malicious individuals, which can negatively impact their emotional and psychological well-being.
Meanwhile, elderly individuals, often less tech-savvy, are prone to phishing scams and social engineering attacks where malicious actors manipulate them into revealing sensitive information or financial details. Targeted by scammers who exploit their trust and unfamiliarity with modern technology, too many are led down the path to significant financial loss.
While it may seem complex, there are remedies. Encouraging strong, unique passwords, two-factor authentication, safe browsing practices, and regular software updates can provide significant protection. Additionally, utilizing privacy settings and parental control tools on devices can shield against inappropriate content and scams.
Amidst all these measures, however, I believe a peer-to-peer effort is key. One example are initiatives that recruit, train, and support older adults to become community cybersecurity educators known as CyberGuardians. The familiarity and trust shared with these educators facilitate open conversations and make it easier for vulnerable individuals to seek or receive critical cybersecurity information – demonstrating that perhaps the best remedy is a personal approach.
To protect ourselves and our loved ones we must empower them with the knowledge and skills to navigate the digital landscape safely. Implementing simple yet effective measures can go a long way in safeguarding against potential threats while community-based initiatives like CyberGuardians show promise through its personal approach to cybersecurity education. By coming together as a community and making cybersecurity a shared priority we can build a stronger and more secure digital environment for everyone.
Mary Camacho Torres was a four-term senator in the 33rd through the 36th Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service also included deputy general manager of the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager of the Guam International Airport Authority and general manager of the Port Authority of Guam. Torres received her Bachelor of Arts at Tufts University with honors and has served on several civic and nonprofit organizations. She is the managing member of On Point LLC, a public policy consulting company.