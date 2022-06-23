The current runaway inflation and soaring gas prices are not the result of Russia or some other silly excuse. President Joe Biden made a deliberate choice to shut down nearly every energy advantage the U.S. had in his first days in office. The wacky idea behind his actions was that the U.S. would be forced to switch from vehicles powered by fossil fuels to electric vehicles. This is extremely Pollyannaish national policy and no one has really worked out how these shortsighted moves actually will affect the future in the long term. For example, gas taxes are used to fund all sorts of government activities.
This law of unintended consequences point is really nothing new. About a hundred years ago, the U.S. experimented with a disastrous national policy to ban alcohol. The 13-year Prohibition experiment was a total failure and had many negative outcomes. Organized crime at the national level arose from alcohol distribution networks. The government killed thousands by poisoning alcohol. One point that is rarely discussed was the impact Prohibition had on alcohol tax revenues. This lost revenue should have been anticipated well before the ban was in place.
In the last week, local leaders tinkered with gas taxes. While this was done with great fanfare, this will likely have little effect. By the end of the summer, gas prices will be back to the levels they were before the tax break. This will have no real election effects either. These are very shortsighted moves. Further, even if the U.S. or Guam switched to electric vehicles, we still need oil to make electricity. The gap between alternative energy and reality is pretty big.
In general, the most efficient power source for a jurisdiction like Guam would be nuclear. In the last 40 years, there have been strong innovations in nuclear power. This concept will likely be raised again in Europe. In light of the Russian war, Germany is switching back to coal power plants.
The really odd thing about this over-extension by Biden is that it may have doomed any efforts to reduce oil consumption in the long term. If the Republicans retake the Congress, Biden could very likely get impeached for any number of serious gaffes he has made in the last 18 months. From his lack of care in enforcing laws to protect judges to his errant son. There is a lot there.
On a final note, the “legalization of marijuana” policy will likely lead to even more illegal drug use than less. Meth, heroine, cocaine and a host of other drugs will simply replace marijuana in the illegal drug market. Drug dealers are going to get their money somewhere. It is a minor switch from one illegal drug to others. No one talked about this in the Legislature when these concerns were being considered. Also, no one seems to pay attention to the point that marijuana is still illegal at the federal level. While there have been some rumblings that the Congress will change the law, it hasn’t happened yet.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.