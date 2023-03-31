For several weeks, we couldn’t turn on talk radio, watch the news or pick up a newspaper without hearing about the proposed 22% pay raise for government of Guam employees.
I am happy that hardworking GovGuam workers will be compensated for their dedication as public servants. The dilemma, as we all know, is that the government has so many priorities with a finite amount of funds, like dilapidated schools and a drug and crime epidemic that deserve all of our attention. We must all continue to work together on solutions to these challenges. What caught my attention most of all regarding these pay raises is hearing some of the testimonials from proponents mentioning the need for this pay raise to “make government employees whole.”
Why are we defining a person’s “wholeness” with a dollar amount? When I was first employed with the government immediately after Supertyphoon Paka, I was so proud to have the ability to help the public, to serve our people. GovGuam workers partnered with the private sector and everyone worked feverishly to rebuild the life we were used to, no matter the rank or salary level.
My cousin saw his daughter looking at a $350 pair of Nike Air Force Ones, the same kind her classmates are wearing. She’s a very kind 16-year-old who gets straight As, is excelling in sports and has developed a strong faith in God. So there is no doubt in my cousin’s mind that his daughter deserves these amazing shoes. Despite this, he chose not to get his daughter the shoes because he has three other children, a large mortgage and other financial responsibilities. When his daughter found out he was even thinking about buying her those shoes, she was so grateful, she hugged him, thanked him and told him that she didn’t need expensive shoes to fit in with her friends.
My teenage niece can teach many of us about the importance of self-worth – that all-important internal value you place on yourself that isn’t defined by how much money you make, how much you’ve accomplished in your life or how popular and well-liked you are.
Congratulations to all our hardworking government employees who will soon see an increase in their salaries. Let us all continue to provide quality service to our island community. There is a CHamoru saying, “na bali masangan-mu,” loosely translated as, “make it worth their talk (gossip) about you.” The GovGuam worker under the General Pay Plan has been the talk of the town. Now is the time to prove that the battle for your pay increase was worth it.
As a fellow public servant, I offer the following points to the newest government hires that may help guide you while you find your way, and possibly help remind the veterans of the mission they signed up for decades ago:
• No matter your position, a government worker serves the people and island community, first and foremost. Our people pay us to serve them.
• Don’t just punch a clock. Get a good night’s sleep, eat a healthy breakfast, wash your face, put on your smile and come to work ready to make a difference.
• You are part of the bigger picture that will keep Guam thriving. Never settle for less, so give your best.
From Philippians 2:3-4, we hear: Do nothing out of selfishness or out of vainglory; rather, humbly regard others as more important than yourselves, each looking not for his own interests, but for the interest of others.
St. Paul the Apostle was likely in prison when he wrote the letter to the Philippians and penned this important Scripture, warning us against selfishness but that true self-worth comes in the joy of helping others. This should be our mantra, now more than ever.
God bless you and God bless Guam!
Jesse L.G. Alig is the mayor of Piti and the president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam.