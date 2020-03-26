I saw a hilarious photograph on the internet this morning that showed the Mona Lisa with her bare feet stuck out of the picture frame and a big smile on her face since she can finally relax because the Louvre is shut down.
And then when I was doing the research for today’s column, this bit of scientific inquiry popped up: German researchers studied the ambiguous facial expression of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa to discover if people thought she was happy or sad. The paper was published in the journal Scientific Reports and the researchers report that their test subjects almost always perceive Mona Lisa as happy. They also determined that the emotional assessment of the image depends on which other versions of it are shown. The researchers presented the test participants with the original painting and eight image versions in which the corners of Mona Lisa's mouth are slightly raised or lowered to create a sadder or happier facial expression.
The participants indicated for each version whether they saw it as happy or sad by pressing a button and then rated how certain they were of their response. The responses were added up to form a percentage on a scale from sad to happy and a rating for the certainty of the responses.
The original and all of the more positive versions were perceived as happy in nearly 100% of the cases. The participants identified happy faces more quickly and with a higher degree of certainty than sad faces.
In a second experiment, the researchers kept the image with the least mouth curvature as the saddest version, took the original Mona Lisa as the happiest version, and chose seven intermediate versions, three of them from the first experiment. The researchers were astonished to find that the participants tended to perceive the various versions of the image as sadder when the range of images they had been shown had overall sadder facial expressions. The researchers say that the data show that our perception, for instance of whether something is sad or happy, is not absolute but adapts to the environment with astonishing speed.
And perception has a huge impact on another facial feature. Did you ever wonder, "Does my smartphone make my nose look big?" It might, according to researchers at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. In an article published in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, they say that people take billions of selfies every day without realizing the distortion of the camera's close proximity. This can cause people to develop a skewed self-image to the point that they are requesting surgery to make their noses smaller. The researchers say that when you take a selfie, you’re looking in a portable funhouse mirror.
They developed a model that shows that an average selfie, taken about 12 inches from the face, makes the nasal base appear approximately 30% wider and the nasal tip 7% wider than if the photograph had been taken at 5 feet, the standard portrait distance that provides a more realistic representation of facial features.
And if you think it’s not really a problem, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons reports that 55% of their members say people come to them seeking cosmetic procedures for improved selfies.
How we look at the world does make a difference, doesn’t it?