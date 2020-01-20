It is always interesting to talk to people about politics on Guam and ask if they really trust the people who have been elected to make overall quality of life improvements for everyone who lives here.
The answers that you get are about as inconsistent as the rain here on island. But one thing remains consistent with nearly everyone I have spoken to: There is always an element of distrust that comes up somewhere during the conversation.
The fact that it even comes up is disheartening, but not surprising, given that very few, if any, of the politicians really deliver on the platforms (if they even had one) that they share during the preelection periods.
Most of those platforms are really geared to what they believe the voters want to hear, rather than what is truly in the best interest of the majority of the people of Guam.
Additionally, even fewer put forth any “real” plan or effort to show how they will accomplish getting anything even near a balanced budget for the island, not to mention any type of timeline for accomplishing their goals. Try that at home and see how well you do financially!
It always reminds me of the old perfume ad slogan, “Promise her anything but give her Arpege.” The crucial difference being that what is received is usually of far poorer quality than what was promised.
A few local news organizations have been putting pressure on this administration and Legislature to make good on their promises of a leaner more efficient government, and, as they say, “Put your money where your mouth is” when it comes to delivering on preelection promises. To date, little obvious progress has been made, and few questions have been answered.
One of the challenges of being an elected politician (notice I do not say leader or statesman) is that you are elected primarily because of the promises you make before the election, because of friendships and because of familial connections.
Politicians are rarely elected based on their ability to make tough decisions that are always in the long-term best interests of the majority of residents and taxpayers. If that were the case, nearly everything connected to the government of Guam would function far better than it does.
Additionally, senators, unlike the governor and lieutenant governor, have little or no direct responsibility to taxpayers since they are elected at large.
Currently, senators aren’t directly responsible to the residents of any particular geographic area of the island. So, they claim they are responsible to everyone, which makes them responsible to no one in particular at all.
On the other hand, having senators, maybe even 21, elected by district into a part-time Legislature (with two 45-day sessions) would make them directly responsible to the people of their district and jointly responsible to the people of Guam as a whole.
It would also afford the island’s elected officials a better opportunity to realign the government to better serve us all.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia and is a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.