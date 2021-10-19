Today is for people who want to get ahead in their career, to improve and accomplish things. People who want to be the best they can be. If that describes you, you’re in the right place.
Achievers need diverse viewpoints
People who want to get ahead do well to have people around them who serve different roles, and offer unique perspectives that otherwise may not be available.
If you or someone you know is following a path toward achievement, it can be a big help to have the right people in your group, with the right combination of views.
Forbes magazine recently listed six such people that achievers need to hear from on a regular basis. I think they missed one, so I tacked it on. Thus, here are the seven people we need in our corner.
1. The Critic
This person sees when the glass is half-empty. They point out what’s not working and what needs improvement. I certainly want acknowledgment for all the great things we’re doing and the progress we’re making, but I also need to know where we’re falling short — and I need to know it in real time.
Tell me now so I can make changes. I want you to love what I do, but if you don’t, I absolutely want and need to know, and to know why.
2. The Cheerleader
This person brings encouragement. They tell you they like what you do and spread positivity. I’m blessed to have a number of people who regularly do that for me in my training work, as well as my radio and newspaper commentaries. They don’t have to do it. It’s a gift. I see it that way, and I appreciate their efforts.
3. The Foil
This is your opposite, and their contribution is unique. If you’re an introvert, they’re the extrovert. If you’re someone who plans out every detail, they’re spontaneous. You love big ideas, maybe even what we’ve called big, hairy ideas, while they love nothing better than designing plans for slow, incremental progress. You need someone like this because they’ll force you to think in ways you’re not used to.
4. The Safe-Haven Colleague
You can say anything to this individual, and they’ll be okay with it. If you need to get something off your chest, that’s fine with them. They accept you for who you are, without qualification.
5. The Lifer
This person has been with you since ever since. You’ve got history together. They knew you “when,” as in way back when, and they’ve been there, with you and for you.
They’ve likely seen you in good times, bad times, and maybe in and through your worst of times. They’re still there, and you know they always will be.
6. The Distance Colleague
You might know this person from a professional organization, civic group, or someone you’ve worked with on a project.
They aren’t in your close circle, thus they’re not influenced by a long-standing relationship, or perhaps others who are closer to you. The opinions they offer may be less biased than others you’ll get.
7. The Fresh Eyes
This is the one that I added to the list, and I feel it’s just as important as the others. I see “fresh eyes” as a cousin to the distance colleague, likely someone relatively new to your team, also without the biases mentioned. People with less experience in being around you will take greater notice of your mannerisms, positions, style, and personality. With those “fresh eyes,” they can tell you things about yourself that no one else can.
You may have to coax information out of them at first, so make it clear why you’re asking for their opinions.
In my view, the best time to engage a new worker in this way is about 90 days into their employment. They should have seen enough by then to give valuable feedback.
Seven people, all offering perspectives and opinions that can make a big difference, both in career and life.
Who is the person who fits each category for you? Would you like a little extra credit today? Grab a piece of paper and list the folks who match up to these seven types of people.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.