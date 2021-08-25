My column has been gone for a few weeks but it’s returning since I am healing up following shoulder surgery. Sitting at a keyboard and typing isn’t as much of a pain now.
The recent decision by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to require private business owners to verify that people entering into certain establishments on the island such as bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, etc., have been vaccinated doesn’t seem logical, rational or reasonable.
If you are vaccinated, you can still catch and transmit the virus that causes COVID-19. The vaccine, as I understand it, does lessen the severity of the complications from the virus.
That said, those who – like myself – have chosen to be vaccinated have done so for personal reasons of lessening the likelihood of getting hospitalized should they contract the virus. It’s that simple.
People who choose – and in our society it remains their choice – not to be vaccinated may do so for many reasons. But they are also placing themselves at greater risk of having more severe side effects should they contract the coronavirus.
Additionally, they are potentially also placing their unvaccinated friends and family at greater risk of more severe illness should they contract and pass the virus along to those individuals.
So, in the end, both vaccinated and nonvaccinated people can contract and transmit the virus.
If the governor was truly deeply concerned for the health of the people of Guam, promoting healthier lifestyles and really spending time and money improving the facilities and staffing at the current hospital would be a much better approach.
Building a new hospital is a nice piece of political fluff for the next election but fixing what we are dealing with today is really where the rubber meets the road.
Far too many people on our island and in this entire region suffer from being overweight, have some form of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and numerous other comorbidities.
Have you have ever taken the time to count the number of renal service centers on our island?
If you take a very close look at the fatality rates associated with COVID-19, you will find that nearly all of the fatalities listed had comorbidities associated with their death.
According to Steve McConnell in his article in Towards Data Science, “COVID-19 Comorbidities are the Elephant in the Room”:
“The presence or absence of comorbidities is not just a big deal. It’s a Godzilla-eating-a-major-city-size deal. Why hasn’t anyone quantified how it affects risk to individuals?”
As an example, “The specific comorbidities vary significantly across ages. Vascular dementia plays a role in 22% of the fatalities in the 85-plus age band, but 0% in the 0–24 age band. Obesity is the opposite — factoring in 22% of the youngest group’s deaths, but 0% of the older groups.”
In reality, actual deaths from the virus itself remain extremely low.
Confining or restraining the movements for people who are proven to be ill seems rational and logical.
However, initiating severe constraints or political controls upon people who are perfectly healthy borders on tyranny.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.