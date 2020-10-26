Over the last eight months, I have written several times about the effects of our present health policies on our children.
I am sure my voice is “one crying in the wilderness,” but I will continue to cry.
Literally.
I was nearly in tears as I drove through my village last week and saw the abandoned ballfield and basketball court.
With the exception of some children I know personally — whose mother believes in fresh air and sunshine — there were no children out playing.
No kids. Anywhere.
They are not in school, yet they are not outside, not even after school hours.
Why?
Because they might come down with or spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus? The data say otherwise. See "COVID-19 Transmission and Children: The Child Is Not to Blame" published August 2020.
The report states:
"Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) presents arguably the greatest public health crisis in living memory. One surprising aspect of this pandemic is that children appear to be infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, far less frequently than adults and, when infected, typically have mild symptoms, although emerging reports of a novel Kawasaki disease–like multisystem inflammatory syndrome necessitate continued surveillance in pediatric patients"
The children are in hiding because the adults are afraid.
Shame on the adults!
We are depriving children with special needs of legally required instruction. How many Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) have been unfulfilled since March?
How many other students are falling woefully behind because they lack computers, internet service or engaged parents?
And what about those children who are at risk for neglect and abuse?
According to a recent report, the Bureau of Social Services Administration received 744 reports of abuse or neglect from March 12 to Oct. 17, 2019. For the same period, this year, the number was 323. That’s a decline of 57%.
Are we to believe that children who are locked up with frustrated, unemployed, confused, fearful parents are being abused LESS frequently? The people who work with foster children don’t believe that.
“There is less reporting going on,” said Bethany Taylor, director of Harvest House, which serves foster children and families. “Children are not being seen, so they are not being reported.
“We need people to report abuse so vulnerable children don’t suffer and so Harvest House can step up and help them.”
Even children in typical homes, with caring, engaged parents, are feeling stress beyond their years.
My kids are cognitively delayed, but can read. They become more anxious with every headline and every change to their usual routines. They don’t understand what is happening.
And they are worried.
“What’s with this COVID thing?” BJ often says.
“God is in control,” I’ll say. “But people are afraid.”
And big people are not shielding the little people from fear. Rather, they are passing on their paranoia.
Shame on the adults.