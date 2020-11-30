Last week, I went to one of my favorite local businesses.
The children and I had a wonderful lunch in the open air. It was good to be out, letting someone else serve me. It felt normal.
Better than that, it was encouraging to see others doing the same. Although the crowd was much lighter than usual, customers kept coming while we were there.
As we were leaving, the owner called me aside to give us a gift for Christmas. He blessed us generously and we left with grateful hearts.
As I drove home, I thought about the generosity of Guam’s business owners.
Many years ago, when the Legislature increased the gross receipts tax and one senator said businesses had to “pay their fair share,” I pointed out how much our businesses contribute to the island beyond making profits and generating revenue for GovGuam.
Business owners across the island give generously to all kinds of causes. They sponsor sports teams and leagues. They support 5Ks and many other fundraisers. If it weren’t for Guam’s generous businesses, many nonprofit organizations here would not exist.
We need our local businesses. Period.
Why is it then that the leaders of our government have enacted policies and regulations that are killing our local businesses and undermining our economy? It doesn’t make sense for government to undermine a major source of revenue. Just where is all the GRT going to come from if the entities that pay it go out of business thanks to the government?
It make no sense.
But then, very few things in the last eight months have made sense.
Over and over again, capricious decisions have trampled on the rights of individuals, groups and businesses. And it seems the decision-makers are oblivious to the fallout.
Proclamations from Adelup and regulations from the Department of Public Health and Social Services have resulted in hungry families in the boonies of Yigo. (For many low-wage workers, closed businesses translate into lost wages translate into scraping up the next meal.)
Does anybody care?
Or are we too afraid to?
Are we too afraid to take off our masks to speak out against the policies that are turning our island paradise into purgatory?
I applaud the brave business owners who continue to fight for their businesses and for Guam by just being open.
And I will support them this holiday season.
By shopping locally.