By today hundreds more people have been added to the private sector's 30,000-plus jobless roll of this island's economy. These people continue to be left jobless due to this pandemic and the decisions that have been made that have gotten us to this point.
This, while the entire government of Guam remains employed and receiving their paychecks.
The money for those paychecks is coming to them off the backs and hard work of the very people the governor just chose to put out of work once again by going back into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, rather than enforcing guidelines in known areas of failure.
Closing small businesses for another two weeks only adds insult to injury. It will do little to nothing when it comes to the spread of this virus.
It will, however, further cripple our small island economy more than it has already been crippled by the questionable decision-making of this administration and a horribly weak Legislature. Both of which were elected to look out for the greater good of the entire community rather than only employees of the government of Guam.
A simple look at the statistics will tell you we are in for a long road of difficult times that only gets exacerbated by poor decision-making.
The people who have caused the bump in the actual number of cases when compared to those tested are allowed to remain beyond the control of the governor or the Legislature. They are simply people who refuse to follow the rules of proper mask-wearing, hand sanitation and distancing.
The people who willingly decide to attend large gatherings (such as funerals and parties) without masks and ignore social distancing are the ones who have contributed to these numbers.
I don't believe the vast majority of the public has taken this seriously enough. That said, closing down small businesses is certainly not the answer. Neither is telling people to stay home hoping to change the track or the spread of this virus longer term.
Enforcing health and safety rules with significant fines (like Naval Base Guam, which has a $1,000 fine for being caught without a mask) would go a long way to getting the need for compliance across to the public. And that should apply to everyone.
The virus itself will not be affected by this decision to go back to PCOR1, as it will simply sit in waiting for the people who will once again choose to ignore some fairly simple health guidelines once it is lifted.
The only real way to deal with this virus is education and compliance until a viable treatment, better testing or a vaccine has been made available.
Shutting down the economy only works to do more harm to the entire community and the very lives of the people who have worked so very hard to build it.
Politicians were elected to help rather than harm the community. They are supposed to be fearless, selfless people who work and plan for the overall good of the community, rather than a special few that work for them within the government that are employed and paid for with the taxes from individual Guam residents and business.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.