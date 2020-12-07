Since March, headlines and news stories have been upsetting me.
But last week I was ready to — as my mother liked to say — “chew nails and spit thumb tacks.”
While I have addressed some of these topics — sometimes with a bit of trepidation and always with a bit of recklessness — the really big issue, which garnered 60-point headlines, I probably should not touch with a 10-foot pole. Unless, of course, I want to be excoriated by faceless online haters.
What I have to say — and the research I have to support it — goes against the narrative of the so-called pandemic.
And that’s what the last year has been about — a narrative. If there’s ever been a lack of balance in reporting, it’s been in 2020. (Nationally, the last four years have been a disaster for “journalistic integrity.” That phrase is now an oxymoron.)
Anyway, at this point, even though I have supporting references, I’m keeping my mouth shut, because free speech is no longer free in America.
Many do not make the distinction, as the founders did, between the two foundational First Amendment rights: freedom of speech and freedom of the press. They are not synonymous.
Freedom of speech belongs to all who live under the authority of the U.S. Constitution. Freedom of the press has always belonged to those who own the presses. Just because you may speak freely does not mean you have free access to speak through a particular published medium.
In the last 30 years, the internet has blurred this distinction with the rise of bloggers and news websites. But now we’re seeing that the major avenue for people to share their unfiltered thoughts — social media — is tightening the screws on anything their owners deem objectionable.
Apparently, we can no longer voice dissent in America.
We can no longer offer fact-based, reasoned thoughts that disagree with the approved narratives.
This scares me.
Not so much because I may be denied access to a certain publication venue, but because when someone controls the narrative, as our mainstream media do, it tends to silence the speech of common folks. (Young people are especially vulnerable.)
Once speech is silenced, thoughts will follow.
Eventually, we won’t speak or think.
And then we will do what the government says without question.
“It’s perfectly safe.”
“Now roll up your sleeve."
“This won’t hurt a bit."