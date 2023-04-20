In the last week, Sen. Roy Quinata has proposed we eliminate primaries on Guam. I have been a longtime advocate for eliminating primaries on Guam for a number of reasons. We have a long political history of silly skullduggery in Guam primaries. This question affects a number of offices and I will briefly discuss them here.
For the Guam Legislature, all else equal, parties should be able to internally pick a slate of 15 candidates per election cycle. Candidates that don’t make the party cut can easily be added and included in an open column. If they win as open candidates, the parties will then stumble over themselves to draw them into a majority.
For the governor’s primary race, we have a long tradition of juvenile games that deny the public their basic civil rights. Here are a few examples.
In the 1998 Guam governor’s race, three candidate teams ran on the Democrat side and one candidate team ran on the Republican side. Only about 5% of voters voted Republican in the primary and about 42% voted Republican in the general election. This means a lot of monkeying around went on during the primary. In 2018, there were four Democrat teams running for governor at the primary and one team on the Republican side. Again, this was a very Democrat-skewed election with low Republican vote results. Since the Democrat side was very close, a sore loser write-in campaign was mounted by the Aguon-Limtiaco team. Instead, Aguon should have just questioned the point that primaries are not required in the Guam Organic Act. And there was obvious Republican crossover voting. If we used the system in the Guam Organic Act for governor, a general election with a runoff would have been used. This would have likely pitted the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team in a runoff election with Aguon-Limtiaco. This would have better reflected the realities of the voting public.
The same shenanigans affect the Guam delegate race. In 2018, Congresswoman Bordallo should have won the election, but was defeated by crossover voting at the primary. If all three delegate candidates had faced off at the general election, Madeleine Bordallo would likely have won without a runoff. This is how unfair that election was to her. Unlike the CNMI and American Samoa, the U.S. Congress did not provide Guam or the USVI with a primary election option for delegate to Congress. We are supposed to use a general election and runoff system.
Finally, the enfeebled Legislature created a total mess of the primary election process for the attorney general’s race. The Legislature intended that a primary would narrow the field down to just two candidates for the general election. When a write-in effort was started following the two-candidate 2022 primary, the Legislature do not close the loophole.
On a final note, there are a lot of other election issues to cover. A major dark money effort cast a shadow on the 2022 elections. No one seems to care.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.