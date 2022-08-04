Many years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court used to struggle with the subject of obscenity. In the 1964 Jacobellis v. Ohio case, Justice Potter Stewart famously quipped (regarding obscene material), “I know it when I see it.” In our daily lives, we rely on our common sense and intuition. But there are times that insight can be far more powerful than logic or knowledge. Sometimes the things we think we know are really not known, they are far more complex in reality.
In his famous 2005 book, “Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking,” Malcolm Gladwell wrote an excellent primer on how intuition works. I really enjoyed this book and encourage my students to read the free version online as supplemental reading. But I don’t agree with many of the book’s conclusions. I have my students read this book to encourage them to develop healthy critical thinking skills in the mode of lifelong learning. In our modern age, we have to constantly question all kinds of information bombarding our daily lives. The four-year high point for Guam communication-wise occurs with our governor’s races. All kinds of questionable information circulate during this peak time frame and facts have to be checked.
In the last few weeks, an off-island group conducted a poll that included questions on abortion. As a matter of common practice, I gather data on the same questions. I work almost exclusively on the Guam and CNMI cases and many of the questions asked use models that do not fit well here. In reality, abortion on Guam as a policy issue has two very small and intense polarized tails and a very large and dominant gray area in the center. This means that abortion is a very complex subject for Guam voters and the in-your-face, religion-bashing, childish chanting, name-calling methods borrowed mostly from extremist mainland activists do not work well here. In fact, these tactics can totally backfire.
From a political standpoint, I believe that voters vote for people on Guam and not issues. We live in a finite compact geographic location. Elections are lost because of the failure to understand this.
Along other fronts, I read a lot. Every year, I read every legislative bill, the Guam Code, the Guam Organic Act and a large number of court rulings. There are times when I know it when I see it. A few weeks ago, I was looking at the historical meeting minutes for a public board and noticed that they had went into an executive session. On its face, it looked like Guam’s Open Government Law was not followed. So I requested the minutes from the closed session.
From the minutes, it looks like the law was not followed even though there were two lawyers and at least seven other well-educated professionals in the closed meeting. What bothers me is that they would have had to have read the law before the meeting. And yet the law wasn’t followed.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.