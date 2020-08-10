This pandemic has thrown a huge curveball into the operations of all tourism and transportation activities worldwide. Almost everything tourism-related has ground to a halt in most geographic regions.
The idea of returning Guam and the balance of Micronesia to some semblance of normalcy in the tourism market, while at the same time ensuring the safety of all residents and tourists alike, is nothing short of a herculean task.
How do you ensure the safety of local residents while at the same time allowing visitors from around the globe to spend time on our white sand beaches and in our pristine, crystal-clear waters?
That challenge is presently being met via lockdowns and severe constraints on movement and gatherings that cannot reasonably go on for too much longer if prepandemic economies are to survive and regain strength.
The entire idea of wearing masks indoors while among other nonfamily members and regularly washing your hands goes a long way to stopping the spread of the virus.
That said, getting people to comply with this simple rule is much more difficult than it may initially appear.
At this time, it is cumbersome, expensive ($75-$170) and time-consuming to be tested for the virus.
However, that may soon change as Larta Company Oceanit Laboratories in Hawaii has developed a new test called ASURE-19 that can be done at home and provide quick results and will cost approximately $20.
In cooperation with Queens Medical Center, there are plans to start human clinical trials and enter the testing phase of this simple, inexpensive "spit in cup" test – similar to a pregnancy test – that gives results in 3-10 minutes.
The test itself is also tied into an application that users download into their phones. They then conduct daily self-tests that are registered into the application and will show whether they have tested positive for the virus. If they test negative, they go on with daily activities. If they test positive, they must then go into self-quarantine for 14 days.
The combination of this relatively inexpensive test, short waiting period for results and electronic registry of results may well make opening up the travel industry quite a bit easier worldwide.
Simplified COVID-19 testing may hold the key to reopening tourism
If this were to be combined with some form of training and certification that revolves around proper handling, cleaning and personal protection procedures for those involved in all aspects of the tourism and service industries, we may have found a solution that will significantly limit the spread of this virus.
The theory for Hawaii is that every tourist entering Hawaii must be tested before departing the terminal, and ideally before even boarding the plane. If they test negative, they get the application on their phone and five test kits for self-testing each morning.
This, combined with tracing and training for employees, has the potential for drastically reducing the spread of this virus and opening the travel industry back up for us all.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.