As I mentioned last week, the Guam Sunshine Law is largely symbolic with enforcement functions well out of reach for the average citizen. Even our local media are regularly stonewalled by various bureaucratic channels in trying to get information from government agencies. Instead our local reporters are often bound to simply report whatever is presented in narrative based press releases from government. It is as if many of our local media get distracted by press releases. Guam media doesn’t follow up or fact check very much.
To illustrate these Sunshine Law points, it may be helpful to discuss the Klitzkie v. Borja case from April 2016 to October 2017. It is rare that a person will take an agency to court to enforce the Sunshine Law and this case provides a good example of what is wrong with our current law.
Our local Guam courts are tasked with protecting what should be very basic citizen rights. In the case of the Sunshine Law, the courts are expected to enforce laws that executives in our government do not follow. A citizen should not have to sue the government for basic civic compliance. But sadly, this is the game our government constantly plays to get around the open government and sunshine laws.
In technical terms, these could be viewed as dilatory strategies to simply delay compliance until a person either gives up or the officials are out of office. In the case of former Sen. Robert Klitzkie, this obviously didn’t work.
Over the course of Klitzie v. Borja, about 48 filings were made to the Guam Superior Court over an approximate 18 month time frame. In order to better understand the case, I pulled the filings last month. At the $1 per page rate at the Guam courts, the total of the filings I requested was about $121. By the way, the federal court only charges 10 cents per page. This wasn’t the total file, only the parts I needed.
What did Klitzkie want in his original sunshine request that the director of the Department of Land Management was holding out on? He had to personally pay a $1,000 fine on this. For the most part, Klitzkie simply wanted to know the names and titles of government employees who handled land registrations during certain time frames. He also wanted to know their duties. That was about it.
While most citizens don’t know this, much of the practice of law is premised largely on filling out forms. An attorney or, more commonly, a staffer called a paralegal will take out a common form, insert the relevant facts or points of law and then prepare the filing. Depending on the type of case, a memo of facts and law may be attached to the filing.
For Sunshine Law cases, the question is binary: either the law is followed or not. In some cases, there may be a valid reason that the Sunshine Law does not apply. All else equal, the question is simple. The process is not.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.