Over the last week, I have reviewed case law and various aspects of the FOIA process of the Guam Sunshine Law. Under this law, citizens have the right to inspect public documents, including emails, produced by government employees. The latest update to this law occurred around 1999 and a number of loopholes were closed.
Sen. Joanne Brown is the only member of the Guam Legislature who was present when the bill was passed in the summer of 1999. She also wrote legislation later that year that further clarified the Sunshine Law. The main effect of the 1999 Sunshine Law is that it included electronic communications and emails in the definitions of what can be inspected.
After this bill was passed, I held extensive discussions on campus with faculty, administrators and staff informing them that their emails were likely subject to Sunshine requests. I also told certain peer faculty union members that using the University of Guam email system would open them up to review in many cases. I also told the UOG legal counsel that a separate secure email system should be used for legal, and certain personnel, matters. This would create clear boundaries for exempt areas.
Between 1996 and the present, the university has had three separate email systems to support faculty and staff. There used to be a system called “UOG9.” This then was shifted to “Uguam” and in recent years, the university has adopted a system called “Triton” email. In the last several years, there has been an active discussion in academia on Sunshine Act-like requests on faculty emails. Unless otherwise exempted in law, they are often covered. On the webpage describing Triton email, it reads, "Faculty and Staff email accounts are assigned to all confirmed University of Guam employees. All official university emails will only be sent to university employee email accounts.”
The Sunshine Law at 5 GCA 10, 10102d reads, “'Public records''includes any writing containing information relating to the conduct of the public's business prepared, owned, used or retained by any state or local agency in any format, including an electronic format.” The legislative history of this law, Section 1, point 3, indicates a primary purpose of this bill was to allow citizens to discover “waste fraud, abuse and wrongdoing.”
The key weakness of the Sunshine Law is enforcement. In order for an average citizen to compel compliance with this law, they have to hire a lawyer and pay a substantial filing fee. In my view, the Guam Legislature could simply make an open government compliance office position under the public auditor’s office or that of the attorney general. Or in the alternative, allow the small claims court to process these requests using a simple form any citizen can fill out. The fee should be a set small amount. Either an item is subject to the Sunshine Act or not.
Generally, the governor of Guam can enforce this law, but autonomous agencies are a problem. The Legislature should allow the governor to appoint a Transparency Czar for the entire government.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.