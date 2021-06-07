Last week, I had sinus surgery to undo years of nose abuse from internal and external sources.
Among other things, I had a deviated septum that needed repair. The septum separates the nostrils and is composed of bone and cartilage. The bone in mine was crooked.
I wondered how it got that way.
Maybe it was one too many softballs in the face.
Or, maybe one too many klutzy falls.
But then I remembered. I bet it was that one night, 25 years ago:
My oldest two were paperboys. They delivered routes in our neighborhood. The papers had to be out before 6 a.m., so they were up before 5 every day.
Most mornings, I would hear them making noise as they tried to be quiet.
This particular morning, the house was too quiet.
In the silent darkness, my mother alarm went off — The Paperboys! Had they gone back to bed? Why didn’t I hear them?
I bolted out of bed and flew toward the black hallway—
BAM! A sharp pain exploded through my face.
“OWW!!!” I fell backward. “WHO SHUT THE DOOR?”
The scream shocked Mike awake: “WHAT WAS THAT? WHAT’S WRONG?”
“I WALKED INTO THE DOOR!”
“HOW DID YOU WALK INTO THE DOOR? WERE YOUR EYES OPEN?”
“Yes, my eyes were open. But it’s dark —“
“You would have seen light down the hall.”
“I wasn’t thinking,” I sobbed. “I just wanted to be sure the boys were up. Why did you shut the door?”
“The boys were making too much noise.”
My face felt numb. And flat.
I sensed blood.
“Oh great. My nose is bleeding. I think I broke it.”
“Do I need to take you to the emergency room?
“It can wait. I’ll put ice on it. Go back to bed.”
“Right. I’ll just go back to sleep while you’re in pain.” He paused. “What do they do if it’s broken? Can they put your face in a cast?”
“No. They’ll put my head in a sling.”
We met the paperboys on the stairs.
“What happened? We heard a scream.”
“Your mother ran into a door.”
They wisely said nothing. But their eyes were laughing as they followed us into the kitchen.
“You know, Mom,” Matthew said, “if it didn’t hurt, it would be funny.”
I began to laugh.
It was funny, in a stupid sort of way. But it really hurt.
Yup. That’s probably when I maligned my septum.
Now it’s better.
And it hurts — again.
But it’s not funny.