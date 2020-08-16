The COVID-19 pandemic is twisting educators, parents and students every which way but loose! We can’t breathe. Or so it feels. Panic and stress undergird the opening of this school year. What makes matters even worse is that the choices about what to do are “iffy” at best. This is no comfort to parents trying to decide what is safest for their children. It is not comforting for teachers who are dedicated to the learning enterprise but worry about getting exposed to COVID-19 and spreading it to their families. This is not to mention that delivering curriculum, adjusting schedules and numbers of students, and actual physical arrangements have all changed and protocols must be followed religiously for in-school classes.
This new normal is so abnormal that school routines are shaken to the core. Who is to say that children who attend classes in school will not forget to adhere to the strict guidelines? After all, children are free-spirited and love to be up close and personal with friends.
In a recent media interview, Jon Fernandez, superintendent of Guam’s public schools, shared that when schools open Aug. 17, only 38% of the student population will be attending classes in school. Nearly two-thirds, or 62%, of students will be learning through some form of distance or remote education. We learned earlier in March with school closures that when the epidemic struck, only 30% of public-school children on our island had access to reliable internet and digital equipment to take advantage of e-learning online options.
The age of receiving and delivering educational services via e-learning, or online technology is upon us in full force. E-learning is not new. A growing number of parents use these platforms to homeschool their children. Colleges and universities have for decades made these platforms available to their students. Technology has increasingly been incorporated into school-based curriculum in K-12 classrooms.
Parents and students are able to retrieve class assignments, progress reports and homework assignments online. Increasingly, our students use technology when completing schoolwork and projects. While some families with resources and tech skills have familiarity with this internet-based format for learning, most families on Guam who send their children to public school do not. That’s the rub. How do we make these tools accessible to all?
Then there is the ever-growing lexicon attached to e-learning that creates further confusion. We need to define and make sense of the complex words being bantered about in the media. Becoming fluent in the new language of education is a must for teachers, parents and island leaders in order that informed decisions be made.
A very popular yet misunderstood concept is “social distance.” Everyone is committed to following public health guidelines as schools open their doors to students who have opted to attend in-person classes. Masks and keeping physical distance from other students and school personnel is an essential step in preventing the spread of the virus. But in order to learn effectively, children need social interaction with teachers and other students. Online courses can be leveraged to maintain physical distancing while enhancing social closeness.
Online synchronous learning refers to learning in which the teacher and the students are in the same place virtually but are physically separate. Asynchronous learning is when students learn the same material on their own at different times and locations. This includes virtual as well as paper packages of material.
Hybrid learning uses both synchronous and asynchronous teaching. Portions of traditional face-to-face instruction are replaced with web-based online learning (e.g., video lectures, online discussions or activities).
Blended learning is an approach to education that combines online educational materials and opportunities for interaction online with traditional place-based classroom methods. It requires the physical presence of both teacher and student. This strategy combines in-classroom instruction with asynchronous exercises and content that are consumed outside the classroom.
Some students lack computers, strong internet connections or technical assistance from parents who can’t help them. Many teachers are themselves learning how to use digital platforms and design blended or hybrid courses. There is so much to learn and we are all in this together.