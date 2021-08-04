I don’t know about you, but nothing can get me to watch the 2021 Olympics. Not Simone Biles, not transgender athletes, not the 100-meter track and field event. If while channel surfing I land on NBC during live coverage from Japan, I make an energetic effort to quickly push the up button on the remote. Can’t do it.
To be brutally honest, it’s social justice overload. It’s not that I don’t care, I do; but I’ve grown weary being bombarded by it all the time and everywhere. It’s in food – there’s so much moral signaling on marketing and labels. I just want some hot sauce, you know? It’s in fashion, gas stations, television, utility bills, dog food, hardware stores. I’m middle-aged, I just want to see who breaks Usain Bolt’s record. Why would I tune in when I can get Olympic news everywhere else, which, in any case, is about everything but the winning times or scores?
The truth is I am woefully ignorant of how to assess transgender athletes. The only thing I know is that my opinion is probably wrong, so better to not express it.
Archaic as it may be, I subscribe to “there’s a place and time for everything.” Still, I do understand that, for some, acceptance has been elusive for far too long, so that anyplace and anytime is the right place and the right time. OK, then, do what you must, but I’m not watching the Tokyo Games.
Maybe I’m unable to cope with a melting pot of subcultures. And with good reason, the cultural melting pot hasn’t done so well. People of the same ethnic backgrounds really do prefer to hang together for reasons that defy social experiments and Utopian policies. There exists a unique, unseen adhesive that bonds people that look at the world through the same cultural and ethnic lens. Why else are there Chinatowns, Koreatowns, Little Italy, Harlem, or Polish and Russian neighborhoods throughout the world?
Moreover, the notion that “We Are One” does more harm than good in a world where there are policies that also mandate sovereignty, native rights and individual freedom. How can we celebrate difference if we also police being the same?
I suppose the gist of my issue with 24/7 social justice is that some of it flies in the face of individuality. I remain in love with the idea that people ought to be as unlike anyone else as they are and want to be. It is a complex letdown that every transgender woman carrying the torch for all transgender women essentially all look the same. All beauty queens, all made and dolled up. The majority of women in the world don’t concern themselves with pageants and Instagram feeds. Can’t we see a guy transition to his true regular Jane?
Nor have I ever seen a transman hero looking like Archie Bunker, Steve Harvey or Herve Villechaize. These are men too, and more guys look like them than the bearded gym rats that populate equality march photo stories.
I’m tired of the video package for an athlete’s biography that features the predictable ramen to rose gold story, the childhood of bullying, the hunger, the self-image issue. Newsflash: This is not special. Instead of celebrating the extraordinary, we’re given the mundane. I’m over it.
Or it might just be that I’m having an indigenous crisis in America. Consider that in Bugis society in Indonesia, there are five genders embedded in a mostly Muslim society. I repeat: Five genders, Muslim society. These people figured out how to live as a unified culture hundreds of years ago. It’s a beautiful thing. Can you imagine if the Olympics featured three genders, never mind the two that the West is already pulling its hair over. Part of me is exhausted by watching this new world grow up. Something deep inside looks at it and wants to scream, “Time out, children! Time for naps.”
Unfortunately, America - the great beacon of freedom and equality – has hardly begun to figure these things out. Let’s face it, in civilization years, the USA is a toddler. Even if she was an advanced 4-year-old, she is like the kid learning violin, or the drums. It’s just going to be painful to listen to for a very long time. Watching this country learn what is right or wrong, especially at sporting events, makes me look for something else to watch. Or go to sleep.
This is probably why I teach high school.