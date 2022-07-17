A great opportunity is being made available to Guam high school graduates and college students for becoming literacy navigators. Providing tutoring and guidance to students who need to bridge learning gaps caused by interrupted learning and summer learning loss is a vital part of the adventure. It’s also a great way to earn money while sharpening your own study skills. Tutors will excel in their quest to become college- and career-ready. Protégés will acquire the necessary authentic literacy skills to perform at grade-level.
Not everyone is suited to the task. You have to love reading! In order to convince anyone that reading is a conduit for learning, you have to be an avid reader yourself. You have to be comfortable and patient around young children who are struggling academically. Children don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.
There are steps you will need to take to prepare for making a statistically significant contribution as a literacy navigator. Attendance at a literacy navigator boot camp starts you on the journey. Your primary mission will be to assist students to grow their authentic literacy skill sets.
You must be driven by the challenge of helping students with the fewest alternatives to survive and thrive, except it be through success in school. Yes, you will gain work experience and earn a salary. Yes, you will benefit the most by becoming a tutor. More importantly though, you will gain the satisfaction of growing the talents of students to speak, read, think critically, listen attentively and write more proficiently. Without authentic literacy skills, students will not be able to do well in any of their subject areas of study.
COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the teaching and learning journey of all students. The pandemic caught all of us by surprise. Imagine a level five super typhoon assaulting our islands. The havoc and destruction would be debilitating and it would take years to recover. Similarly, students have lost two years of academic progress. What is to be done?
Augmenting the hard work of teachers and parents by empowering a corps of engaging, talented community advocates with essential skills to tutor has great promise to fill the COVID learning gaps and continuing summer learning losses. The literacy navigator program housed at Guam Community College is designed with that mission.
Your becoming a literacy navigator can be the vital link to the success of students who have the talent but are unskilled. There is an old saying, “teach it once learn it twice.” Learning and earning while tutoring is just plain smart. It’s a win-win equation. That’s how I succeeded in college. I tutored students in history and religious studies. In turn, I excelled while enjoying the satisfaction of helping others.
What qualities must you hone to excel as a literacy navigator? You must enjoy getting inspired, motivated, and informed though reading. You will have to model the outcome you desire for the students you tutor. Gandhi said, “Become the change you want to see in others.” Great advice!
You must feed your curiosity for the meaning of words. The single most important skill set that all our students will need to embrace and sharpen is reading to understand and develop context for future learning through critical thinking and becoming universalized. That’s why focusing on words and their meanings is so essential. Growing the word power of protégés will increase their intelligence. You must demonstrate how the skill of intentional remembering is key to their success.
Great listening skills are also a must. Understanding why a student is not doing well in a subject area requires listening to his/her challenges. Sometimes students will not do well because they lack social capital. No one has taught them how to replace bad study habits with good study habits. Students might also be experiencing some trauma caused by the pandemic or having lost someone they care about. Listening to their stories will help you to recommend resiliency memoirs that are relevant.
Ultimately, you will partner with these students to reshape their trajectory from failure to success. Such interventions matter. The post-COVID literature on strategies that work to mitigate learning loss have shown resoundingly that helping students to become autonomous learners is high on the list of best practices.