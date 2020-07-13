If there’s anything that has troubled me in the last five months, it’s “social distancing.”
The concept, which some say has no basis in fact, is misnamed. It should be called “physical distancing” or “anti-social distancing.”
On Guam, such distancing is countercultural. But in the States, where people tend to have larger space bubbles, social distancing borders on insanity.
In enclosed airplane spaces, social distancing meant leaving a seat between passengers. Yet airplane rows are closer than six feet, so what is to be gained by open seats between? (By the end of my trip earlier this month, this spacing had been dropped on domestic flights and we were back to sardine-can seating.)
In the airports, which were less crowded than usual, those waiting for flights were to leave every other seat vacant. This meant some travelers had to stand because there were not enough seats at the gates.
Lines to the limited airport food outlets were stretched to tens of yards so no one could breathe on the back of the person in front of him.
For a person like me — a mother traveling with a disabled young adult — social distancing only compounded my sense of aloneness.
When you have a child who is different by design, life tends to be isolating. Few people understand the challenges, frustrations and pain of having such a child. In their misunderstanding, they tend to withdraw from the struggling parent. Often parents sense disapproval from strangers.
I found this disapproval compounded on our trip. Deborah’s condition (Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome [PANS]) has driven her into a constant state of obsessive-compulsiveness. Her brain is on fire — it is unable to change responses when circumstances around her change. She cannot “go with the flow.”
She fussed at TSA when she had to let go of her tote bag.
She could not tolerate a mask, which garnered dirty looks.
On one flight, she did not want to sit where I directed.
“I DON’T WANT TO! I WANT TO GO HOME!!”
Fortunately, she settled down quickly, and I plopped into my seat, travel-weary at 7 a.m.
Suddenly, I felt a HAND on my shoulder!
“I have a son with special needs and was a special ed teacher,” the flight attendant said, “it’s OK.”
I could not stop the tears.
The touch of a stranger brought comfort.
Humans need the touch of other humans.
Social distancing must go.