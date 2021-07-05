As we celebrate the birth of our nation today, the United States of America, it is a good time to take pause and look how far we have come, where we have been, what has been accomplished and how that has been so terribly misconstrued in recent years.
Because Guam is fortunate to be a part of this great nation, we have been the beneficiary of some $2 billion in pandemic relief funds - something we should all be very thankful to have received.
Without all of that supportive funding, the government of Guam and our island would be in extremely more difficult financial and social straits than we are today.
That said, there is a convergence of events happening within our community that could very easily lead us into some very nasty places.
The government is rightfully loosening up on pandemic constraints and allowing more people into Guam with the only real requirement being a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.
This in and of itself is a good thing as it has the potential to assist in getting many smaller and larger businesses moving forward at a greater rate of speed.
But we have seen a continued increase in the number of people getting stopped for normal traffic violations and then getting arrested for some form of drug violation - usually involving methamphetamine.
There has been an apparent increase in the number of arrests for violent behavior that runs the gamut of simple assault to family violence and even murder.
With these increases in violent behavior patterns has also come an increase in police-officer-related shootings with the most recent being only a few days ago.
It is also harder to find people who want to go back to work due to the continued PUA money flowing into the community. Hence, we have continued high unemployment numbers throughout the island.
Family violence cases seem to be on the rise and that leaves one to logically conclude it is very likely due to more people being unemployed, thereby spending more time at home receiving free PUA money.
These apparent increases in violent behavior seem to be, in one way or another, connected to a wicked combination of free PUA money combined with more free time together with increased drug and alcohol usage.
It is fairly easy to conclude that people who have excess time on their hands – when they have heretofore normally worked - and getting free money for doing nothing are now sitting around at home with family members they normally only spend about half the amount of time with. This alone could easily lead to trouble that would normally be avoided.
Then add drugs and alcohol to the equation and it isn’t really difficult to see why we may be having more and more violence in the community.
The problem then becomes how is it being dealt with by government officials?
What has the government, in the form of social services, done to plan for and deal with what seems to be a fairly obvious situation?
The government of Guam seems to be administratively behind the power curve while at the same time being awash in federal money that could easily be used to address the issues.
Something is missing and it isn’t money. That said, the word leadership comes to mind.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.