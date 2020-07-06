As I sit here at my desk on the Fourth of July, there are so many thoughts running through my mind relative to the freedoms we have as American citizens.
In spite of the freedoms we enjoy, so few really know the true value and cost that came before them or come with them today.
You see, less than 1% of Americans serve in our armed forces. That means that less than 1% of Americans are willing to stand in the breach and protect the freedoms for the balance of the republic.
Looking back at our history, my mind wanders to the more than 600,000 people who fought and died in the Civil War. They fought over a disagreement of what freedom meant to every American, as well as who were to be counted as American citizens to enjoy those freedoms.
My thoughts go to how in my history classes in school I learned about how the nation grew, prospered and spread "from sea to shining sea." And in the process of that spread there were disagreements, yet our forefathers always, eventually, went back to the rule of law to resolve those differences.
History has a way of reminding us how there were times when tyrants and evil men attempted to take power in other parts of the world.
As a free republic, we joined forces with other nations around the world – some of whom we consider enemies today – to fight tyrannical madmen. People like Adolf Hitler had millions of Jews imprisoned, slaughtered and gassed during World War II.
We learned very quickly that "governments should be of laws rather than of men. That earth's great treasure lies in human personality and that service to humanity was the best work of life."
Our men and women of the armed forces fought for freedom in places like the "frozen Chosin" reservoir for the freedom of South Korea and still maintain positions on the DMZ to this day. Older members of the Korean community remember those times but the younger members of the community do not share those memories.
Personally, I recall spending July 4, 1968, at Dong Ha in Vietnam and looking into the sky as our F4s screamed back on their return from fighting just north of our position. My memories also take me to my 21st birthday spent in a trench line during the siege at Khe Sanh.
Our republic and its citizen soldiers, sailors, Coast Guardsmen, airmen and Marines have and continue to fight to free people from bondage around the globe. Our service members ask for little save our respect and support as they place their lives on the line to free others while simultaneously ensuring our freedoms at home.
Our flag still stands for freedom
Unfortunately, once again there are those at home who are, in my opinion, being led astray by those seeking to destroy our freedoms and very way of life.
We have never been a "perfect" republic, but our flag still stands for freedom. This freedom allows those who disagree to do so, civilly and some times not so civilly.
Freedoms in places such as Hong Kong, as we are seeing today, are rapidly losing to tyrannical men who fear facing freedom in its true and raw sense.
My wish is that you all had a wonderful Fourth of July with your family and friends – but never forget those who each and every day put their lives on the line to ensure your ability to be free.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.