Reddit, my favorite social media site, came through recently and rescued my newsfeed from COVID-19. A user asked this question: "What is one thing that instantly makes you think, 'This person has no manners?'" As of this writing, over 10,000 responded. As I read through the thread, I found myself agreeing with just about all of them.
One of the popular responses was about people who discard their trash as if garbage cans didn’t exist. Another one was people who play their music too loudly. A thought came to me as I kept reading, that I should rework this theme to “the one thing people do on small islands that makes the hair on my neck stand up,” so here it is. Maybe you’ll agree.
Of course, trash has to be at the top, too. Garbage at the beach, the old sofas and washing machines along the back roads. The people who leave their empty waste on tables at fast food restaurants, and who trash public bathrooms. Who raised these animals?
And yes, people who play their music too loudly are just as rude no matter where you live. At stop signs or traffic lights; during a cookout so that the neighbors hear it way past the socially acceptable time; or the volume on a device is turned so high that it spills out of earbuds and invades your personal space. On the islands, the music is usually reggae, which heightens this particular misery. No one wants to hear the same three chords for hours on end.
How about this one? People who balutan before the food table is opened. Or worse – someone who takes their food contribution back home with them when they leave the event. Times may have changed and maybe it’s OK now, but this is something that you never did in my generation. If you brought something for the table, you left it there.
My own personal thing has to do with sauces. I find it tacky and distasteful when someone asks for soy sauce to pour over their rice even before the food arrives. I just don’t get it. But I do get hot sauce, I like a hot sauce. However, if someone pulls it from their bag or purse, then I quietly assess why I’m sitting at the table with them while I try to maintain my friendly face.
Certainly, vaping is bad manners. The amount of smoke is ridiculous, and the smell of the flavored cartridges is laughable. Is it meant to be rebellious? Or do you believe in unicorns?
Any kind of political T-shirt must be considered bad manners, mostly because if you don’t know that people are highly sensitive these days, then you’re a real jerk.
Not allowing someone to merge into your lane when there’s traffic is backed up makes you a turd, it really does. You’re not going anywhere soon, so there is no reason you can’t let someone in front of you.
Leaving the shopping cart next to your car in the parking lot is very bad form. It won’t kill you to push it to the collecting station 20 feet away. Speaking of parking, if you hold up traffic so that you can back into a parking space, then you were not raised right. Just pull into the darn space and let the others behind you pass so they can park. You can indulge in your need to reverse after you come out of the store.
If I accidentally cut you off while driving, don’t speed up to flip me your middle finger. That’s just bad manners, not to mention bad driving, itself. Road rage may also be illegal in some states.
If you’re a homeowner, cut your lawn and don’t wait for weeds to grow and flower, because if they do, then your neighbors will be the undeserving recipients of the seeds that will blow off your lawn and onto theirs. The same thing goes for leaves: Rake them up. Don’t wait for the wind to blow them into someone else’s yard. That’s just rude.
If you own a dog, have it on a leash at all times when you are in public. On that note, keep plastic bags in your pocket at all times so you’re ready to clean up after your pet. Not being prepared is bad manners.
Finally, it is worth saying here that not wearing a mask is bad manners. Given the mood of the population at the moment, it would be nice to make others feel a little safer, even if you don’t believe they are.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.