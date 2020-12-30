Organ transplants are like pregnancies. You delay spilling the beans until after the first trimester so that you are certain of the baby’s viability. Well, it’s been three months since I received a new kidney, something that I vaguely referred to in October as major abdominal surgery, nothing more. Having cleared three months, and understanding that the procedure has been a success, I am comfortable declaring it publicly. I am bionic!
What a ride it’s been.
One of the things I’ve learned is that the surgery itself is the simplest part of the whole process. I went on the transplant list here in Michigan about four years ago – after a year of vetting – when my prenatally lousy, single kidney finally entered stage 4 of failure. Actually, I’d known for many years that I had chronic kidney disease (CKD), therefore kidney failure and a transplant were prospects I anticipated for nearly three decades.
So after a long period of steady and slow decline, in 2018 my nephrologist and I decided it was time that I started home peritoneal dialysis (PD) which is different from hemodialysis in that detoxification does not process through the vascular system. Instead, a small tube placed into your stomach that you then plug into a cycler at night before bed, and unplug when you wake up. By comparison, it’s a cakewalk compared to hemodialysis. Luckily for me, it was an option.
Last October, after three years on the transplant list, and one year on PD, I received a call that a kidney was available for me. If you can believe it, I turned it down. I wasn’t emotionally ready. When you have CKD, you are always waiting for “the other shoe to drop,” meaning that the time for dialysis would come. When it dropped for me and I got into its routine, PD didn’t seem like such a bad thing. I was settled, it wasn’t a big problem, and I was fine. If this is the worst it gets, I told myself, then it isn’t that bad. I wasn’t convinced yet that a transplant would be more convenient than PD.
But then October 2020 brought another kidney offer. My cell phone rang at 11 a.m., I readily said yes, and within two hours I was at the University of Michigan Medical Center getting prepped for surgery. Later that night, it happened, and when I woke up in recovery early the next morning, I no longer needed PD. I was discharged less than 72 hours later to go home for an eight-week recovery.
Recovery is where most of the real work of transplant surgery takes place. If I can describe it simply, it is an intense period of managing chaos at a molecular level. When a new, foreign organ is introduced into your body, it is going to want to get rid of it. Therefore, many anti-rejection, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and other medications are pumped into your body to allow for your system and the new kidney to work together. Along the way, anything can go awry. And for me something did.
Two weeks into my recovery, I developed an infection which was due to a tiny leak at the site where the ureter from the new kidney was attached to my bladder. The leaked fluid caused an infection which required me to be admitted for three days to reduce my fever and get stabilized. A nephrostomy (a drain to my kidney) and catheter (a drain to my bladder) were inserted to divert function from the leak site in order for it to heal. Two weeks ago, the catheter was removed, and two days from now, on the last day of this frightful year, the nephrostomy will be reversed and I will be finally free of recovery hardware. It’s been quite a journey.
The nephrostomy notwithstanding, I’ve been feeling like a better me for a few weeks. My kidney function is much higher than I’ve ever known it to be, and I’m slowly realizing just how lucky I’ve been. Indeed, with all the disappointments and turmoil that COVID-19 has brought the world, I have found rare good fortune. I’m ready to tell you all that I’m a kidney transplant recipient.
Still, it is hard for me to dance in the streets because the truth of my new reality is that PD has been swapped by a different kind of protocol that involves so much more maintenance; PD was much easier than now having a new kidney. On PD, I only saw my doctors once a month. As a transplantee, I see many doctors several times a month. On PD, I had blood drawn once a month. Now, I have blood drawn 10x more.
Still, my new life is pretty dang great. Nothing good comes for free, I don’t mind paying the tolls for this newfound freedom. Good health is, after all, priceless.