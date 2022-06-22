Lately, I’ve been seeking regular periods of limited sensory stimulation.
For decades, I dedicated a good amount of bed time to the relentless, time-consuming, and nearly always disappointing search for something on television that might lull me to sleep. Despite its poor success record, precious hours I should have spent in much-needed quiet time were wasted on forgettable shows. These shows I no longer remember would actually keep me up long after I was sleepy so I could get to the forgotten denouement. Really, I should have just shut my eyes, so that I might have dreamt more. Think of it: You never wake up and excitedly tell someone about something wild you saw on television, do you? Nope. But you would do this for a nightmare, or wild dream, wouldn’t you?
I’d do the same thing with the radio whenever I stepped into the car on my way to work. I would spend more time scanning stations than actually listening to something. When I actually found something I could listen to, either news or topical discussion, my emerging cynicism would only root deeper. Any new music would leave me reacting, “What is this nonsense?” Nothing refreshing or new ever emerged on these commutes, nothing positively stimulating.
I started teaching summer school today, which is something I like to do every year. You see, by the end of June, when it usually starts, the garden chores have been whittled down to watering, pruning, light weeding and a Sunday push of the lawn mower. Truthfully, I need time away from it to stop myself from going a little nuts. So teaching until noon for six short weeks is a true respite. I can be back home in time to water before the bugs and the hot muggy sun drive me indoors.
What’s measurably more accommodating to me as a teacher, however, are the students back in the summer classroom to recover some lost credit.
They’re quiet! Their phones are put away, there are no pointless negotiations to stay off their devices, or remain focused. Truly, they are in the building to succeed and, remarkably, disregard any form of erstwhile stimulation. And – here’s the best thing – they’re happy to be in school.
I’ve been wondering about this. Is it because the buck stops with teachers? In other words, in the absence of a principal in June and July, the teacher can decide to expel the student based on behavior or attendance guidelines? This might be a great part of it – during regular school months, there are so many administrative layers that students have learned to navigate, and know exactly how much they can misbehave to avoid suspension or expulsion.
Smaller class size a factor?
Or maybe this fantastic learning attitude is due to smaller class size. I tend to believe this might be the case especially because most of the summer school kids have been disrupters in the regular calendar months. Yet, in the next six weeks, a room full of jokesters will be laser-focused and attentive. This gives massive credence to best practices regarding limited class size.
Or, it might be the fear, fear of missing out moving on with peers to the next level, or the fear stricken in them by their parents. I doubt it. In my experience, there is no fear tactic that you can deploy with any great success. A student simply will not do what he, she or they does not wish to do.
My best guess is that all this marvelous good behavior has something to do with either the presence of, or the student’s disinterest in, nonproductive stimulation. There is something about summer school, its limited size and single course days that stimulates the students to adopt a proper learning attitude. Whatever is in the air encourages them to refute negative incentives. Whatever it is, schools need to implement some features of summer school during the regular school year.
What might it be like if students tackled a maximum of two subjects every day, rather than six or seven? Personally, a lot of the interference in my classes comes from anxiety over completing work for other periods. Kids are stressed. I’m stressed that they’re more worried about math than what’s going on in my syllabus. Indeed, in a world where faculty meetings obsess over cell phones and pranks, we might be missing entirely that this behavior might stem from an unreasonable daily schedule.
I say, let’s limit the stimulation.
Speaking for myself, I’ve been trying to break the habit of reaching for the remote the minute I get into bed, even before I turn the lamp off on my bedside table. It hasn’t been easy.
This particular behavior is so engrained, that the frustration of flipping through the channels is more comforting than closing my eyes to wind down before I actually fall asleep.
Enjoying the written word
I’ve fared much better with my car radio. For nearly a year, either the AM/FM is off and I’m listening with my eyes to the landscape before me, or the radio is emitting the soft, lyric-less classical music. Either is as soothing as air conditioning in the summer and as reassuring as the heat that keeps my windshield defrosted and clear in the winter.
I’ve even bought a book for recreational reading from now through September, something I haven’t done since I don’t remember. Honestly, the last two decades of reading have revolved around school or work, and I’ve forgotten how to sit quietly by myself, and enjoy the written word. The book has 800 pages, and getting to page 80 has been rough. But I’m getting there. I know that in almost all cases, less is more. I just need to trust it.