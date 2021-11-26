On Guam today there are close to a thousand people in lockup. In other words, folks currently residing at the Department of Corrections, detention center, the holding pen, jail – whatever you want to call it. That’s a lot of people for an island the size of Guam. Let your mind wander back to 1970, if you’re old enough to do so, and imagine the size of the prison population back then. Sure, the population was much smaller in those days – it was just half the size of the population today – but I’m willing to bet that the jail population grew much faster than the island population.
Or you can look at it another way. Throughout much of Europe, one out of every thousand people is currently in prison, while in Scandinavia the rate is just half as high. On Guam, however, five out of every thousand people are in jail. But take heart because in America the rate of incarceration is even higher: seven out of a thousand. This still leaves us to ponder an important question: Is Guam really producing five times as many criminals as Europe? If this is really so, should we blame the DNA or the island culture?
Before we start thinking that way, perhaps we should consider another explanation. During the infamous “war against crime” waged by the U.S. government during the past few decades, crime was redefined. Those who might not have been regarded as criminals before then could be now be sentenced to jail, even as the new laws increased the length of sentences and made many of them mandatory. Of course, what happened in the U.S. had its effect here on Guam, since this island is subject to U.S. law.
What was responsible for the crime wave back then that triggered such a strong reaction? Drugs perhaps, beginning with the heroin and cocaine that surged here on Guam after Vietnam? But keep in mind that drug use was not exactly a new thing in the U.S. Could it have been gang violence? But gangs had been around for a long time, as we know from watching those old films on Al Capone and newsreel on Jimmy Hoffa.
Something else was happening at that time: the growing emphasis on the rights of the individual. Zealous government felt it must protect the rights of wives and children rather than continue to entrust their welfare to the care of the family or community. At the first sign of abuse, or even a complaint, a government official might show up with authorization to remove the threatened members from the household. So even the family could not be trusted to care for its own members. As a result, the last bastions of community care – the neighborhood and the family itself – were open to direct government intervention. That alone expanded government responsibilities for policing society. It also expanded the prison population.
In past columns I’ve already tried to explain that for most of human history governments have relied on basic social organizations such as families, neighborhoods and communities to police themselves. The government would check in occasionally, but for the most part they left them to handle smaller problems on their own. But all that has been undone in recent years.
So where we are now?
1) We are left with no trusted social institutions to assist in conflict resolution and reform. Everything is criminalized. The number of crimes has expanded, and the penalties for them increased.
2) The government has more than it can handle. It can barely apprehend the lawbreakers and confine them to prison, but is without the resources to do much for them once they are in jail.
3) We have lost those mechanisms for reconciliation that we once depended upon (that is, all those old mediation practices) that were so essential for restoring the peace.
4) We are left with an imprisonment rate on Guam, as in the U.S., that is enormously higher than in other countries, even Putin’s Russia.
5) The result is a prison population that is bursting the walls of our correction centers.
Is this normal? I hope not. But it does suggest that we begin rethinking our way of handling such things as trespassing, public nuisances, family disputes and other smaller matters. And, for that matter, the way in which Public Safety responds to such calls.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.