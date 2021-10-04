The financial state of the government of Guam has been buoyed up by $1.2 billion in federal tax dollars for at least the past 18 months.
This is the “people’s” money. As such, there should be an open-source reporting of its spending along with an open-source plan for how it is to be spent going forward.
During the same period of time the officials we have elected have allowed the power of executive order to establish roadblocks, shut down selected businesses, dictate to private businesses what they could and could not sell and basically run roughshod over the economic health of our island and her people.
To quote a concerned citizen, “Our governor has yet to report how she will spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds.” Our current Legislature has yet to force her hand to ensure the people who voted them into office are aware of this information as well.
This same citizen has asked why, “the Guam Legislature is not doing its job for transparency and accountability.”
As citizens of this community, we have a right to know how the officials we elected plan to handle and spend tax dollars – before – rather than after they are spent, so we have the ability to comment on that planned process.
The problem is there has not been a plan – at least not a public one. That is inexcusable as well as irresponsible!
Additionally, one of the two engines that drive the financial viability of this community, tourism, has been crippled by the pandemic and the planners at the Guam Visitors Bureau are telling us that only approximately 10% of our former tourism numbers can be expected in 2022.
That translates into roughly 10% of the employment, which, in turn, translates into 10% of the personal income taxes in this area. It also means roughly 10% of the gross receipts and corporate income taxes in this area as well.
According to Truth in Accounting, which can be found at truthinaccounting.org, it is indicated that the financial viability of individual states is categorized two ways. Some are called “sunshine” states while others are referred to as “sinkhole” states.
Sunshine states have enough money to pay their bills, while “sinkhole” states do not. Of the 50 states in the nation, only 11 are considered “sunshine” states with the other 39 states being “sinkhole” states.
Alaska is the No. 1 “sunshine" state, while Connecticut is the No. 50 “sinkhole” state. As an island indicator, Hawaii is the No. 46 “sinkhole” state.
While Guam is not listed in this September 2021 edition of truthinaccounting.org, my guess would be that we would rank somewhere close to or below Hawaii.
With proper planning and the judicious handling and spending we can navigate this sinkhole, or in our case, the Marianas Trench our elected officials have dug for us as a people.
It is unfortunate that the Truth in Accounting folks do not include territories in their regularly published information.
But then, maybe the accurate accounting information simply isn’t available. Or maybe local elected officials don’t want the real information to be made public.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.