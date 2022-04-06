I write this on the second day of my spring break, and Lord did it take its sweet time getting here. The stretch from January to this respite is always brutally long, it seems, which is silly, I know, as teachers do get the entire summer off, including weeklong holidays and long weekends. It is especially difficult for me as my garden beckons and the slow warming weather won’t stop teasing me. Worse, the seedlings that have overtaken every window in the house have long lost their first leaves and are looking like the fruiting tomatoes, squashes, onions and tender herbs they will become.
Over the winter I lost three ducks – Wilma, Eunice, and Maxime – to hawks. Their large fenced habitat enjoys the cover of a large maple tree and a large grouping of white flowering spirea and hydrangea. They were very well covered when their branches had leaves. As a first-year duck keeper, I hadn’t anticipated how vulnerable they would be in the stark winter months. Eventually, the hawks discovered them.
One day in January, I came home and found a hawk feasting on poor little Wilma. I freaked out and spent three days running fishing line across fence posts that surround their run and the reflection kept the hawks away. But when the heavy snows came in later that month, the protective web drooped under their weight and I knew I had a major spring project ahead.
Last week, I bought fifty 8-foot steel posts. Yesterday, I moved them into the garage where I could drill holes into them so that they could be attached to the existing wooden posts, adding height for the new steel wire web I designed in my head. I used five drill bits – it was a tedious task. Today, I attached some of them.
As I worked, realizing that I would need to remember to take two Tylenols later, I thought about how different my Aprils are now compared to those when I was a young person in Guam. In my youth, this day fell in the middle of a solemn, quiet Lent. I thought of how the statues and crucifix were draped in black satin. And the sardine and cabbage that would be Friday’s dinner, or scrambled eggs, or fish. The elders were more than satisfied with mañahak (salted juvenile rabbitfish) in lemon with onions and hot pepper. It was a treat; no such sacrifice for them.
“I could eat this every day,” my grandfather says, as I try to hide my nervousness about putting a whole, uncooked cured fish into my mouth. How does it feel as you crunch down on it? I wonder. I never could bring myself to eat it.
In fact, by the time school resumes for me, Holy Week would have started the day before, which was Lent in its most devoutly observed form. At my house, this meant no music, no television, a mandate for reflection and prayer, which I personally found quite tough to accomplish. I was never sure what to pray for, and I didn’t feel I was a particularly sinful boy; therefore, the best I could do was read a book. Or dreamily watch the newly blessed, still-green palms from Sunday slowly brown while stuck behind a crucifix on the wall, or on the house altar of patron saints.
The Easter fervor would begin its peak on the Thursday evening commemoration of the Last Supper and the Judas’ treasonous act. That evening’s Mass included the washing of Hågat’s male elders’ feet by the late Fathers Sig or Jack. If memory serves me, this was a midnight affair.
The next day, Good Friday, exists as a hot, sweaty, shoulder-pained blur. A long, midday service in the steaming Mount Carmel Church began with the stations of the cross and repeated kneeling-rising positions at regular intervals of prayer. And then, after the service itself, a prolonged rosary for the dead with an extended litany. The most devout knelt on the hard floor with extended arms, ergo, the young would follow suit.
It was just as well that Good Saturday was spent in quiet reflection, as I was too exhausted to do much else except gobble up some delicious fried mackerel. Mercifully, the most joyous of days in the liturgical calendar followed: Easter Sunday was the best day. Better than Christmas, as it should be. As John the Baptist emerged from 40 days in the desert, so did we.
Indeed, working in my Michigan garden, thousands of miles from Mount Carmel Parish and decades later, my mind keeps a traditional religious aspect. It is one I’ve never quite shed, despite being less observant of the Mass and feast days. Yet, my memories are sharp and my heart warms at the thought of those days. A good thing, as my current task in my early spring garden is subject to winter’s habitual cold wind.
Still, around me, the ducks are chatting in their newly warmed pond, and the ground is filled with green tips pushing themselves up in resurrection.