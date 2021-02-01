I will never forget the times (first - some 42 years ago) that I spent in the delivery room with my wife when my children were born.
My wife’s doctor was kind enough to allow me to film the birth of my children. The world then was not anywhere as litigious as it is today.
There is something very special about being able to actually watch yourself being born and that is what my eldest son can do today, some 42 years later.
Watching your child being born is something that is so very special.
As you see that first breath being taken outside the womb, hear that cry of life and know that together you and your wife, with the help of God, have created something extremely precious and it takes your breath away.
That, among many others, is one of the main reasons that the word abortion is so very repulsive and, in my mind, criminal to me.
With the rare exception of extreme reasons that may include the potential death of the mother during childbirth, there are few justifiable reasons for the abortion of a living fetus/child.
The reasoning for allowing such repulsive behavior in society stems from some distorted form of human reasoning that wants you to believe that a child with a heartbeat and the ability to move around in a mother’s womb is something less than human.
Therefore, she has the right to kill it.
Certainly, there are people in political and legal positions who will argue that point but then, they would not be here had their mothers been able to abort them in years before so their argument would not even exist – as they would not either.
The governor of Guam has spent our tax dollars and even gone to the extent of assigning someone, Jayne Flores, the responsibility of finding an abortion physician for Guam to kill more babies. Now the American Civil Liberties Union has even stepped into the fray to assist in the killing of more babies.
All of this while Guam has no medical examiner to assist our community in dealing with the responsibility of resolving why so many other people may have died of natural and other, more criminally driven, reasons.
The latest of which was the gruesome beheading of a wheelchair-bound man in Santa Rita whose head was supposedly found in Dededo.
Was this man dead before he was beheaded or after? Only a certified medical examiner can make that very necessary decision. That in turn will drive the course of the criminal case in which the accused perpetrator was supposedly involved.
How many other homicides remain unsolved because of the lack of a certified medical examiner? How many murderers are left to run free because of the lack of an M.E. for Guam?
How much time and effort are being spent on getting our island a certified medical examiner as opposed to weaseling around corners and working with outsiders to facilitate the killing of babies?
My support stands solidly behind the members of the Legislature who will not bow to the horrid behavior of killing babies in the name of women’s rights.
Children, yet to be born, also have rights which include the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of the life that lies ahead of them.
Senators, stand your ground!
Residents, stay vigilant and hold your public officials accountable for their behavior. My belief is that God certainly will.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.