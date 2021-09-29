Between my minicrusade imploring my friends to keep their outlooks balanced and fair at the intersection where politics, science and real life meet online, and the things that are fundamentally important, it becomes increasingly clearer to me that staying positive has become a huge challenge.
No matter how often #blessed and #grateful are tagged - look around you - people are exhausted and short-tempered. At best, they are disconnected, a state which, not too long ago, was the dreaded last stage of disillusionment. When you are angry, it was argued, you remain invested; apathy, however, spelled trouble. It indicated complete dispassion, the most potent auger of society’s demise.
Yet, in our world today, the kindest we can be to others and ourselves is simply to be just that - disinterested. To be quite honest, it has become my only recourse to keep negativity at bay.
Still, there is hope in disconnecting. Here are strategies in my mental health toolbox that seem to work. Maybe they’ll work for you, too.
1. Only listen to local news. Turn on your community news, and forget about the rest. And by local, I’m not including your local public television or radio station, which simply regurgitates the same position as every major news agency spews.
2. Recognize and eliminate practices that fault you for the world’s problems. Personally, I’m sick of the insinuation that my personal habits are the cause of climate change. My measly cardboard and plastic use pales to the actual output by the multibillion-dollar corporations. Plastic wouldn’t be in our homes if they didn’t come from factories. I’m not a recycling fanatic anymore. All plastic goes into the recycling bin - recyclable or not, as does cardboard with tape on it. Industry created it, industry should deal with it. Similarly, if there is to be a mandate for real-people cars to shift from gasoline to electric, then it should apply to big business vehicles. Airlines should be electric, ships should be electric - every industrial motor should be electric.
3. Say no, to everything. Think of “no” as a more efficient way to express “Let me think about it,” which is always interpreted as permission to continue to coerce.
4. Stay home. Instead of spending money on dinners, drinks, recreation and movies, burn it on your house. A month of dinners is a new sofa, a year of drinks equals a kitchen remodel. Make your home the most beautiful place you can think of, and then make it your fortress.
5. Ditch the gym. Honestly, it is more physical work to walk or run on the pavement outside your front door than on a soft treadmill in an airconditioned health club. So if you want a bigger bang for your time, make your neighborhood your health club.
6. Find a passion that requires you to go solo. For me, it’s duck keeping. I can’t meet anyone for breakfast because I have to let out, feed and water them in the morning. I won’t commit for dinner either because the ducks need to be put away before it gets dark. A passion doesn’t feel like a chore. Indeed, watching my girlies waddle their way around the garden and quacking back at them like a deranged fool is something I can do for hours.
7. Make paying off debt a priority. When you decide that zeroing out a credit card or your mortgage will go a long way in the happy department, then go hard. A solid commitment eliminates the desire to spend money on just about everything else. There really is no secret to becoming debt-free, all you need to do is adjust your behavior to make it happen. You’d be surprised how quickly your financial obligations shrink.
8. Use your coffee maker. We spend way too much time driving to, lining up, and waiting for $8 cups of java. Make coffee, ice tea or fruity lemonade at home. Buy a steamer for your cappuccinos if you need to. Plus, if there’s any place you’re likely to run into someone who will push you overboard, believe me, it’ll be at Starbucks.
9. Fake an illness. I know, I know. It sounds silly, but it works. It works because no one questions you. They won’t make you feel bad for keeping away, in fact, they’ll be grateful for it. So look up an illness, familiarize yourself with its symptoms, and excuse yourself like the truly infirmed. I won’t lie, having kidney disease with a compromised immune system has been more useful than inconvenient.
10. Unfriend and block. I did it just now to someone I’ve known for nearly 30 years and it feels amazing. If you have a friend on social media who signals their virtues in a way you find irksome, unfriend and block. Life is too short to play nice or bury your reactions. It’s a virtual world, after all. Make it your own.
We cannot be positive all the time, so when you aren’t, proceed in your customized bubble.