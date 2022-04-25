Psst.
I’ve got a secret.
The COVID crisis is over on Guam.
How do I know this?
In the last four months, I’ve been in GMH twice with my boy.
In January, we spent six days on the COVID floor because he happened to get a positive COVID test as we were getting to the root cause of his problem. Because he has disabilities, I had to stay with him. I was not allowed to leave the room - at all. I could not so much as open the door.
For nearly a week, we were holed up together as we tried to communicate with nurses, aides, doctors and other personnel who were encased in blue hazmat-like garb, double masks and face shields.
Fast forward 10 weeks.
We returned to the hospital to resolve my boy’s problem.
We ended up on the same floor!
But it was different. It was no longer the COVID floor.
The personnel still wore single masks, but the blue suits and face shields were gone. The support staff, who were among the missing in January, were back in force. The floor was humming with activity. Room doors were left open.
Although there were COVID patients in the hospital, they were being quietly managed without a lot of fanfare and panic.
So apparently the COVID crisis is over at the hospital.
Ah, but it’s not. The charade continues.
Visitors must go through an approval process. Certain seating areas are off limits because - gasp - a person could be exposed to a transiting COVID patient.
On such matters, no reasoning is accepted, policy must prevail.
But it’s all been policy, hasn’t it?
For more than two years, the governor and executive branch have been making and amending policies, unchecked and unbalanced by the other branches of government.
This whole thing has not been about public health as much as it’s been about power and money. Had it been about health and welfare, we would have done what South Dakota did - let commerce continue, keep schools open and let people live.
Even as mandates are being lifted, it’s still all policy, because as of this writing, the CDC still has Guam listed as being high risk.