Do you know someone who seems to enjoy getting into arguments, just so he/ she can try to win them? Is it possible this someone is you?
It might seem like sport in some ways, and winning has its attraction, but what if I said it could hurt you in the long run when it comes to maintaining relationships?
Four levels of interaction
My first boss, Big Ed, told me there are actually four levels of interaction with people, whether we're at work, home, or play. The four are: discussion, disagreement, argument, and fight — with "fight" hopefully not turning into a physical encounter.
In any case, an argument is a more intensified version of a disagreement. We all discuss, most of us disagree, some of us argue, and a few of us fight. How about you? Where do you fall in that example?
Digging into the levels
Discussion allows us to present facts and opinions. Disagreement provides clarity and a chance to learn. An argument can strain a relationship and often yields nothing valuable. Fighting divides us, and is likely going to take time and effort to get over.
Ed said that discussion is encouraged, disagreements are tolerated, arguments are controlled, and fights are prohibited. That made sense to me back then, and it makes sense now.
Why are some people almost eager to argue?
Is it because they see a certain issue in a certain way, and fight for what they believe is right? Do they have a deep-seated need to be right? Is it their competitive nature, and they just want to win? Is it that they want the satisfaction of changing someone's mind? Is it that the arguer is often a bit of a jerk? It's always at least one of those, and sometimes it's all of them.
If it's because you want to change someone's mind, don't hold your breath.
Your opponent may back down, but it's extremely rare where you'll actually change their mind — where they acknowledge you are right and they are wrong.
Back to the four levels
Discussion is where you feel each other's position out, and see where it differs from yours. Disagreement is where both parties do a little comparing and may begin to spar a little, to see how committed the other person is to maintaining their position. By the time you get to arguing, it's difficult to win because both parties are now emotionally invested in their position.
They may have an audience at that point, which means egos are exposed and must be protected. For some people, what they are advocating is no longer the key issue. Winning is what they want and need because ego is personal.
There are few positives now
When two workers are at this stage, agreements are tough to come by and it's unlikely anything will be resolved. Unless the manager intercedes and works with the two parties to handle the issue amicably, what you may be left with is a psychological open wound.
That open wound could lay dormant for weeks, months, even years until the next clash. This is why two people can engage in a seemingly unimportant conversation, and have it quickly blaze into an inferno of yelling. All it takes is a few wrong words that push the wrong buttons.
Arguments are everywhere
We’re roughly three months away from the primary election in Guam, and five months out from the general. Back in the mainland, the major topic is the congressional mid-term elections. Social media is already heating up here, while stateside conservatives and liberals never take a break from their namecalling, and efforts to convince moderate and independent voters that their adversaries are ruthless monsters who should be ignored — if not jailed.
Their level of noise may make it seem like arguing is the normal way to act. It's not. Not if you want to keep good relationships, and have the reputation of a problem solver instead of a problem creator.
For me, I see value in understanding disagreements and conflict, and in seeking common ground. I see no value in expending a lot of effort to win arguments.
