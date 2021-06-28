The small tropical depression that we had last week around this time may have been nature’s way of reminding us that getting prepared for our regular upcoming tropical storm season is a good idea.
Storms can form quickly and very near to our island home. With the right weather conditions, storms can build quickly into really nasty weather. This last storm was a great example of that.
Fortunately, it moved quickly and did not develop into a really nasty tropical depression or worse, a typhoon, before reaching our area.
So now is the time to start getting prepared.
For GovGuam, that means ensuring that tree branches and green shrubs are clear of all power lines around the island as well as ensuring that all storm drains are maintained and kept clear of waste and debris.
The government has done a much better job in recent years of keeping power lines clear along major highways but there is always more that needs doing.
Flooding is also a clear and present danger during storms, so keeping natural and man-made drainage areas clear of debris and ready to handle larger than normal amounts of rain is imperative as well.
Emergency shelters need to be prepped and supplied for residents. Being prepared to house those residents who do not currently reside in typhoon-safe homes means getting our designated schools prepared to shelter those residents. The current pandemic conditions will require additional work as well, ensuring adequate distancing, handling and care of those residents.
Do the departments of Administration, and Public Health and Social Services, along with the Department of Education, have a plan for such an event? If not, one needs to be prepared and tested now to ensure it is ready for the inevitable.
What about individual residents who own and/or occupy typhoon-safe homes and residences? Have they looked around their homes now to clear their property of unnecessary debris that can quickly turn into destructive missiles during a severe storm?
I recall, and have a photograph of, a two-by-four that went right through the trunk of a coconut tree in the Agat area during one storm. I have another photo of a coconut tree that was cut clean through by a piece of flying sheet metal roofing in the same area.
Properly preparing now can literally mean the difference between life and death later. Waiting until the last minute to make these preparations never works.
Personally, I can recall going 10 days without normal running water and 45 days without normally supplied electric power following Supertyphoon Pongsona, which struck Dec, 8, 2002. The storm packed winds of 183 mph and gusts far in excess of that speed.
So, when the tropical depression and typhoon warnings come this season, as they always do, do not wait until the last minute to check your supply of fresh water, canned goods, fuel for your generator and car, ensuring you have 30 days of any required medicines or that your shutters have been maintained.
Take the time now to be prepared and ready for the worst possible conditions.
As the old saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.