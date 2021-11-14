The jury is in. Study groups and reading circles do work. So much research has been done in the last few decades about practices that facilitate academic success. Strategic partnering, that is the deliberate, purposeful teaming of two or more students to work together to accomplish a goal, is tried and true. Whether for working on a class project, homework assignment, reading a book or studying for an exam, students who are fully engaged and sincerely committed to the collaboration always benefit.
Whatever it’s called - peer tutoring, study buddies, reading partnerships – students learn from each other in different ways than from teacher-student interactions. Strategic partnering is also useful for all ages of participants from kindergarten to college. It is a key strategy to enhance productivity and serves as a force multiplier in the world of work as well.
The benefits of study groups or reading circles are many for learning loss mitigation and growing the intelligence of participants. This strategy can be leveraged for recovering from compounded summer learning losses or when addressing COVID-19 induced interrupted and unfinished learning. Notwithstanding, the power of small study groups or reading circles is underutilized and undervalued.
When creating partnerships among elementary and middle-school students, it works best when a teacher or caring adult at school or parents facilitate the process. Often, when asked to work together on their own, students will select to study with or do a project with someone they hang around with already. They lose out on working with someone outside their comfort zone or circle of friends. That is why partnering needs to be purposeful and deliberate to bring together students who could gain from each other’s knowledge and skills.
Arbitrarily pairing students or grouping them together in a study circle without giving some consideration to what each student brings to the encounter may not be strategic. Additionally, students need to know what is expected of them in the encounter. How often have we heard from the young people in our lives that they volunteered to join a group with their friends and ended up doing the lion’s share of the work. It is critical that students understand their responsibilities and commit to doing their fair share. Small group discussions and interactions multiply learning when everyone participates fully and does the work expected.
Study groups can be created around subject areas like math, science or language arts. They can also be created for projects or to prepare for exams. Sometimes students are paired to assist each other on an ongoing basis with homework or tutoring. These groupings can be short-term or can be established for the school year. Reading circles can be created within a grade level or may include a range of ages. Book clubs or reading groups can meet to discuss assigned books or selections made by an adult facilitator or the students themselves. The purpose of the partnering and rules of engagement should be made clear from the start. Everyone should be held accountable.
For those students who have the knowledge and skills desired as an outcome, they will deepen their understanding and sharpen those skills further. For those who need to learn the knowledge and skills, it will enable them to do so from their peers, build confidence, establish friendships and grow their capacity. Both types of students benefit.
At a time when learning loss is so pervasive and students continue to experience the setbacks caused by unpredictable circumstances due to the pandemic, educators and parents alike must be willing to leverage all the resources at their disposal to bridge the learning gap and minimize losses. Parents cannot assume this responsibility singlehandedly. Teachers cannot successfully intervene with every student either. Tapping the strengths and talents of the students themselves expands the learning possibilities exponentially when leveraged appropriately.
Let the school community of learners know about the benefits of teaming. Engage parents in the process. Demonstrate how to engage in reading circles or study groups by modeling effective participation. Students must be involved as full partners. This may be easier said than done, but it constitutes an essential component in the equation. Caring adults at home and in schools in alignment with empowered students can drive the positive outcomes that this strategy can yield.