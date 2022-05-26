For the last 26 or so years, I have worked with government boards and employees on Guam on the subject of ethics. In graduate school, I was a part of research efforts on public employee ethics training. In Georgia, the government was concerned that child abuse cases were not being followed up and decided to provide ethics training as one of the solutions. Surprisingly, the training was viewed as a form of punishment by some of the employees and their managers. In my view, ethics should be celebrated and viewed as an overall goal of the government.
As I have said in this column before, the formula for good public sector ethics is pretty simple – know the law and follow the law. This includes following the law even when it is not convenient. Openly reconcile gray areas, discuss gaps as needed and have the courage to seek to modify laws if needed. Action paralysis due to ethics fear can be worse than ethics violations. Our government employees and board members should have the courage to act and speak up when they should. It is uncommon on Guam for even our elected leaders to speak up, even when they know they should.
Our Legislature has made a tangled web of many of our laws. They crisscross, overlap and directly conflict in many cases. If I had it my way, the next Guam Legislature would make a purposeful effort to reform the Guam Code and weed out the unfunded mandates, conflicts and outdated laws. Do we really need to have a martial arts expert license requirement on the books that we don’t need? No one follows it. Why do we have a joint school board that hardly ever meets, yet the law requires regular meetings? The boards of GDOE, GCC and UOG can meet as much as they need to, there doesn’t need to be a law mandating periodic meetings.
On another note, why have the courts been tasked with enforcing the open government law, the Freedom of Information Act process, the Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation law and other laws that government managers or elected leaders could more readily enforce? Why don’t we have a clerk I at the Office of the Attorney General or the Office of Public Accountability or the Guam Ethics Commission able pick up the phone or send an email to require compliance? By the way, FOIA and open government laws are rarely enforced because the court process is so cumbersome and out of financial reach for the average voter. Also, why doesn’t the Judiciary of Guam allow the small claims court to process open government or FOIA violations? These are pretty basic laws. Why isn’t there a simple form at the court that a voter can use when they feel a violation has occurred?
By the way, the required ethics training all government folks are supposed to take includes open government and FOIA as required areas of training. Why? If our leaders are going to regularly violate these concepts with relative impunity, why even train people on these points?
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.