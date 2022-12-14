Recently there was an extremely disturbing viral video of a teenage boy who was stopped by a group of adult men and beaten for walking down the street. The men wrongly accused the boy of stealing from them. The boy pleaded with the men and insisted that he had no idea what they were talking about. Despite his pleas, the men held him against his will and beat him badly. Anything the boy said to them in his defense only made the men angrier. In that moment these men took the law into their own hands and decided that they had the right to become judge, jury and punisher.
Thankfully, there were bystanders there who had the sense to call the police and, thankfully, one of them recorded the incident. Otherwise, there’s no telling what these men may have done to the boy and there’s no telling whether these men would’ve been arrested. In fact, when the police arrived, they instead arrested the boy and took him into custody for a couple of hours. Then they dropped him back home. Fortunately for the boy, there were security cameras in the area and, after the police reviewed the footage, it proved the boy had not stolen anything from anyone in the area. By this time the video of the boy’s beating had gone viral. The police then arrested two of the men who were shown beating the boy in the video.
Perhaps more disgusting than the incident itself was the initial reaction from many in the community. At first, I read a lot of online comments from people who were cheering for the men for conducting “street justice." People were saying the boy deserved the beating. Some were happy that residents were “finally taking matters into their own hands." Without any evidence, a lot of people had already decided that the boy was at fault and it was OK for the men to beat him. Some people even went as far as to say that if it turned out that the boy was innocent, his parents were at fault for letting him walk the streets at night. Mind you, it was only 6 p.m. and the boy, who lives near the street where he was beaten, was walking from the basketball court to a family rosary.
This raises a lot of uncomfortable questions. Why would people think it’s OK to beat anyone, even if they were caught stealing? Has the public become bloodthirsty? Is this a result of recent political rhetoric? Is it a result of social media? Is it a complete lack of faith in the judicial system? Is it a complete lack of faith in the government and authorities in general? Would any of this have happened if the boy was not of (Federated States of Micronesia) descent? Was it a hate crime?
Whatever it is, we’re better than this. I know we are. The boy’s family is proof of this. They held a family meeting where they discussed what should be done. Some of them were extremely angry, but the elders in the family cautioned against any rash decisions. Ultimately, the boy’s family decided not to take matters into their own hands. They decided retaliation would be wrong. They decided to let justice take its course. A family member gave an interview to the media. He expressed his family’s feelings without inciting more anger or further fanning the flames of a volatile situation. Instead, he wished that no other family would have to go through what their family is going through. He wished no ill will on his nephew’s attackers but instead called for justice. He and his family have shown an amazing level of restraint. They have handled this horrible situation with strength and humility. We can all learn from this family and the example they have set.
There’s an old saying that “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.” Let’s not blind one another, let’s help each other to see the good in one another. Let’s open our eyes to the possibilities that abound when we all work together to make this island a better place to live for all who call Guam home. Until we realize that vision, stay safe and stay maolek.
Sen. Clynt Ridgell is a member of the 36th Guam Legislature, completing his second term in office. Before becoming Guam's first elected lawmaker of Chuukese descent, Ridgell was a longtime journalist and broadcaster. He lives in the village of Yona with his wife and three children.