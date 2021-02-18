In the last five years, I have discussed the need to exempt high school and college students from jury duty. In the 35th Guam Legislature, Sen. Telena Nelson wrote a bill to make this happen, but the COVID-19 crisis likely sidetracked it. This year, the Guam Youth Congress is also taking up the issue. For some reason, the Judiciary of Guam has ignored this concern. The Judicial Council could have made an internal policy long ago to avoid disrupting students in their coursework, but they did not.
Don’t get me wrong, jury service is important and it is one of the few opportunities for average citizens to have real civic power. Several U.S. states and subordinate jurisdictions have common sense policies to exempt students from jury duty. Students often make terrible jurors because many lose tuition or time. Some students are in programs that offer classes every other year and jury service can delay their programs significantly. Instead of requiring active students to serve on juries, the judiciary should use graduation lists instead. Recent graduates make excellent jurors.
Earlier this year, Dr. Ansito Walter and I conducted a study on the number of Guam voters that have Federated States of Micronesia heritage. Since the early 1980s, over 2,000 eligible voters fit into this category. This would be about 3-4% of total voters on average. Yet, persons with FSM heritage appear to be strongly underrepresented on Guam juries. By the way, the total number of Guam-born persons with FSM heritage is much higher, we only looked at those who were born on Guam and who are over 18 years old.
On other fronts, former President Trump sailed past his second impeachment trial earlier this week. There were no surprises and it is likely that time was wasted on this effort. Instead of letting President Biden concentrate on getting his administration off the ground, a political circus sideshow put a cloud over the inauguration and Senate approvals.
I have seen a lot of back and forth reasoning on why the second impeachment was pursued. Part of the riddle is that former President Trump is a big media draw and it is likely certain leaders have become accustomed to the attention. The big question I have been thinking a lot about lately is, will Trump use the second impeachment to simply build his grassroots base in the next 18 months to retake the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives?
On a final note, there is current talk of statehood for Washington, D.C. If this happens, Guam and the other U.S. territories should ask Congress declare that territories collectively constitute a district of the seat of the government of the United States. This would then allow the 23rd Amendment to apply to territories and allow citizens of the territories to vote in presidential elections. The 23rd Amendment currently allows D.C. citizens to vote for president. If Washington, D.C. becomes a state, the 23rd Amendment will be effectively vacated. We should be allowed to vote.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.