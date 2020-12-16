I have a rare success story to share about teaching in these virtual times.
I teach cognitively impaired high school students with uniqueness ranging from autism to traumatic brain injury. Some read at the fifth-grade level (which by the way is completely acceptable in the adult world), while others read at their grade levels. I am happy to say that they are not only keeping up, they are thriving and, in most cases, improving.
I know that my experience is not the norm. We all know that practically every news story that we come across suggests education, in general, is rife with failure and frustration; but I have nothing of the sort to report. Here’s why – I think.
For my students, in fact, with most special education students, a one-on-one teaching and learning experience is probably the most ideal though impossible in a classroom setting. Nonetheless, special education teachers try very hard to give each of their students this special attention, but their efforts are always diluted because classrooms are dynamic and they are always pulled away by situations that change minute to minute.
Magically, for me, being online does allow my students and I to be in each other's faces, exchanging ideas in a way that we never could inside our normal environment.
Let me expound upon this: If we’re having an English class and the focus is on oral reading, each student gets a chance to read a page or a chapter depending on their unique abilities. In Google Meet, I will present a page of our book so that it’s the only thing any of us sees. Already, this holds a huge advantage over the classroom where there is so much more activity to distract the student. Then each student will get to read aloud and with a pointer app, I will highlight the words as they are read. If a student is having a problem reading a multi-syllable word, I underline the first syllable, which they can easily read. And then, because of contextual hindsight, they are able to determine what the rest of the word is. It’s like magic. This kind of realization is something that is, in my experience, nearly impossible to achieve in a face-to-face setting with all the students in front of me, their individual fidgeting in their seats, and the noises coming into the classroom from the hallway.
I use the same technology-aided interaction with math, and we are able to achieve an understanding of more complex analytic computations. Let me tell you, this kind of success is elusive in real-life school.
Of course, many of my colleagues do not share in my wins. In their core classes in the general education curriculum, absences and near-failures are at a disappointing high. I’ve been wondering what I would do if I was in their shoes. In fact, I have been. I am relatively new to special education, but the bulk of my teaching experience has been gen ed. I have a confession: I have the same teaching strategy now than I did then.
My goal is articulated thusly: What one thing does a student need to learn in this class to succeed when he or she leaves it? In special education, the goal is the ability to clearly express themselves. When I taught history, the goal was understanding historical reference. It wasn’t to memorize dates and names, or battles and treaties. Sure, historical facts and figures make up the bulk of assessments that inform the grading system; however, I never followed that rule. I guess that makes me a bad teacher. To me, it was more about if my student was asked about a certain historical event, did he or she know where to look for information? That was passing for me. That was success.
When I was a student teacher, I taught math. My goal was always more simple than all the objectives the endless curriculum maps demanded. If it was pre-algebra, the goal was understanding the difference between positive and negative numbers, and exponential rules.
Why? Because in my experience, these were the make or breaks in being successful in higher maths. And when I taught English composition, it was how to support a topic sentence and write a serviceable paragraph. Everything else, to me, was secondary.
Except for outright absences to online sessions, I’m not really sure why students are failing at the rates reported. After all, students don’t fail themselves, do they? It is we, the teachers, who choose the work we give them, who set the expectations, and who ultimately craft the report cards.
The COVID-19 era is not the time to apply pandemic-less curriculum objectives. We are all treading water; let’s not penalize students for not being able to fully grasp the situation, let alone meet multiple learning objectives. Let’s set our sights more realistically, and give them what they absolutely need, instead of the make-work assignments of a normal school environment.