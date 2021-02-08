Last Friday this newspaper ran a number of stories about the drug methamphetamine and the impact it is having on our small island. The lives and families that are being destroyed by the lack of adequate law enforcement needed to properly deal with the scourge.
Those of you who are old enough likely recall some 46 years ago when the heroin trade was running rampant on Guam much as the methamphetamine trade is doing today.
You may recall that we had some 30-plus homicides in one year as the heroin dealers battled for turf and the havoc that impacted families and the community at large. People were actually afraid to go out at night, fearing they would get caught in a crossfire between rival dealers.
That historic time on our island resulted in the death of a DEA agent and, as mentioned earlier, some 30-plus homicides.
There were a number of pieces of information in this newspaper that caught my attention.
The first was the story involving Lovelia Mendoza, a 38-year-old convicted methamphetamine dealer who claims to have started her methamphetamine habit at the age of 12. That places the beginnings of her use some 26 years ago or in 1995.
Mendoza was recently in federal court testifying against a former associate, Mark Mayo, who, based on the story, was one of her dealers.
That means that the Guam Police Department and the Department of Customs and Quarantine have been dealing with this issue for at least that many years. It also means that our elected officials on island have known about the problem for at least that long (likely longer) as well.
In the same edition of the newspaper, Vincent S.N. Perez of the department of Customs and Quarantine said that during the last year (2020) the department has managed to intercept 100 pounds of methamphetamine.
They managed to accomplish this with antiquated equipment and roughly 50% of the number of officers they had prior to 2001.
Couple this with the reality that the Guam Police Department is undermanned and it raises some very ugly questions about the people running the government on our island.
We live in a very small place in which most of us are in some way or another related to someone else we know or consider family. That has some wonderful and, quite frankly, some potentially very evil sides to it.
These drug problems really need to be placed on an agenda that impacts each and every one of us because no matter how you view it, they will impact you whether you want them to or not.
Not properly staffing the police and Customs agencies is simply wrong. It also begs the question as to why they haven’t been properly staffed and why that has been allowed to continue for this many years?
Who is making those decisions and why are they making them? Once again, why are elected officials working so darn hard on abortions and not getting our sorely needed medical examiner? The last ME resigned some four years ago!
This island needs an elected police commission and commissioner who are not beholden to anyone in political office.
This commission and commissioner need to oversee all law enforcement functions on the island and have the teeth necessary to take tough action when and where necessary to protect our families and children from the drugs and violence that is adversely impacting our entire community but in particular our children.
Stay vigilant folks and hold your elected officials’ feet to the fire on this issue.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.